🚧 Overnight lane closures on US 190 near 4‑Mile Bridge

US 190 eastbound and westbound in Pointe Coupee Parish will have overnight lane closures for bridge maintenance.

• When: From Wednesday, November 11, 2026 at 10:00 PM to Friday, November 13, 2026 at 5:00 AM

• Where: Near 4‑Mile Bridge, from Levee Rd to the end of 4‑Mile Bridge (around Mile Marker 6.4)

• What’s happening: The left lane in both directions will be closed while crews repair the middle barrier rail. One lane will stay open, and emergency vehicles can pass. No detour is required.

If you drive this stretch of US 190 during these late-night hours, plan for possible slowdowns, follow posted signs, and use extra caution around workers and equipment.