Point Pleasant is seeing solid growth in big infrastructure and industrial projects, and that means more engineering roles with strong travel perks and benefits. If you like complex builds and don’t mind being on the road, these are worth a look.

Employer: Kiewit

Kiewit Location: Point Pleasant, WV (travel across North America)

(travel across North America) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role supports pre-commissioning, commissioning, testing, and startup on large industrial and mission‑critical projects. Good fit if you have 5+ years in commissioning/startup and a mechanical or electrical background and want field work, problem‑solving, and strong travel support (per diem and relocation help).

Employer: Kiewit

Kiewit Location: Point Pleasant, WV (office or project sites across North America)

(office or project sites across North America) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead electrical commissioning and energization for complex facilities, including data centers and industrial plants. Best for someone with 10+ years in electrical engineering/commissioning, strong medium/low‑voltage experience, and comfort with FWT, SAT, FPT, IST, and redundancy (N, N+1, 2N) systems.

Employer: Kiewit

Kiewit Location: Travel-based, projects including Point Pleasant, WV

Type: Full-time

Salary: $90,000 – $120,000/year (base; depends on experience, education, location)

Work on heavy civil and bridge/marine concrete projects—bridges, foundations, transportation, and waterfront work. Great if you have 3+ years field experience, a civil/construction degree, and want to split time between field and office tasks while traveling to major infrastructure jobs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—Kiewit often has related roles and room to grow.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.