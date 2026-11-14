Point Pleasant is buzzing with big construction and data center work right now, and that means strong demand for supply chain and logistics pros. If you’ve got ERP skills and leadership experience, these roles are worth a serious look.

Employer: Day & Zimmermann Maintenance and Construction (DZMC)

Day & Zimmermann Maintenance and Construction (DZMC) Location: Point Pleasant, WV (supporting a data center construction project; role listed as remote)

(supporting a data center construction project; role listed as remote) Salary: $90,000 – $135,000

Type: Full-time

This role leads the full subcontract lifecycle—from sourcing and negotiations through change management and closeout—for complex EPC work. Great fit if you have 7+ years in subcontracts/supply chain, strong SAP/ERP skills, and want to guide a team while driving cost, schedule, and risk performance.

Employer: Day & Zimmermann – ECM

Day & Zimmermann – ECM Location: Point Pleasant, WV (data center construction project through 2027 )

(data center construction project through ) Salary: $90,000 – $135,000

Type: Full-time

Very similar Subcontracts Manager role, also focused on complex EPC subcontracts and team leadership. If you like to compare postings or apply via different platforms, this link gives another path into the same type of position with full details on duties and requirements.

Employer: Day & Zimmermann Maintenance and Construction (DZMC)

Location: Point Pleasant, WV

Salary: $110,000 – $180,000

Type: Full-time

This role owns materials planning, inventory readiness, and supplier performance for a major data center build, with work expected to run through 2027. Ideal if you bring 5–8 years in procurement/strategic sourcing, 3+ years in management, and deep SAP/ERP & MRP knowledge and want to lead a team and shape site-wide material flow.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, save the links and check back—big projects like this often add more openings over time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.