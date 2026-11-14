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Point Pleasant
🚚 Point Pleasant WV Supply Chain Jobs with Multiple $90K–$180K Roles
13 days ago
Point Pleasant is buzzing with big construction and data center work right now, and that means strong demand for supply chain and logistics pros. If you’ve got ERP skills and leadership experience, these roles are worth a serious look.
Subcontracts Manager (Data Center Project)
- Employer: Day & Zimmermann Maintenance and Construction (DZMC)
- Location: Point Pleasant, WV (supporting a data center construction project; role listed as remote)
- Salary: $90,000 – $135,000
- Type: Full-time
This role leads the full subcontract lifecycle—from sourcing and negotiations through change management and closeout—for complex EPC work. Great fit if you have 7+ years in subcontracts/supply chain, strong SAP/ERP skills, and want to guide a team while driving cost, schedule, and risk performance.
Subcontracts Manager (Indeed Listing)
- Employer: Day & Zimmermann – ECM
- Location: Point Pleasant, WV (data center construction project through 2027)
- Salary: $90,000 – $135,000
- Type: Full-time
Very similar Subcontracts Manager role, also focused on complex EPC subcontracts and team leadership. If you like to compare postings or apply via different platforms, this link gives another path into the same type of position with full details on duties and requirements.
Materials Manager – Data Center Construction Project
- Employer: Day & Zimmermann Maintenance and Construction (DZMC)
- Location: Point Pleasant, WV
- Salary: $110,000 – $180,000
- Type: Full-time
This role owns materials planning, inventory readiness, and supplier performance for a major data center build, with work expected to run through 2027. Ideal if you bring 5–8 years in procurement/strategic sourcing, 3+ years in management, and deep SAP/ERP & MRP knowledge and want to lead a team and shape site-wide material flow.
If one of these sounds close but not perfect, save the links and check back—big projects like this often add more openings over time.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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