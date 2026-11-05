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Point Pleasant
🏗️ Point Pleasant WV: Multiple Engineering & Project Roles Open Now
7 days ago
Point Pleasant is buzzing with big industrial and construction projects, and a few solid engineering roles are up for grabs right now.
Mechanical Commissioning Superintendent – Industrial Projects
- Employer: Kiewit
- Location: Point Pleasant, WV (travel and relocation to project sites)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This mid-level role leads the commissioning of major mechanical systems on large industrial jobs (pumps, piping, HVAC, rotating equipment). Good fit if you have mechanical commissioning experience, like leading crews, and want steady work with big, complex projects across the U.S.
Field Service Engineer – Power & Industrial Systems
- Employer: ARM Group (ARM CAMCO)
- Location: Point Pleasant, WV (frequent regional travel)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on role where you test, troubleshoot, and repair electrical gear like transformers, breakers, relays, and cables at customer sites. Great if you have industrial electrical maintenance experience, can read schematics, and don’t mind 50%+ travel and physical work in the field.
Project Engineer – Specialty Concrete Construction
- Employer: Baker Construction
- Location: Point Pleasant, WV (up to 50% travel)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
You’ll support the Project Manager on concrete construction projects, handling schedules, costs, RFIs, change orders, and procurement. Good match if you have a construction or engineering background and want career growth on large, high-impact builds.
If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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