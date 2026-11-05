🏗️ Point Pleasant WV: Multiple Engineering & Project Roles Open Now

Point Pleasant is buzzing with big industrial and construction projects, and a few solid engineering roles are up for grabs right now.

Employer: Kiewit

Kiewit Location: Point Pleasant, WV (travel and relocation to project sites)

(travel and relocation to project sites) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This mid-level role leads the commissioning of major mechanical systems on large industrial jobs (pumps, piping, HVAC, rotating equipment). Good fit if you have mechanical commissioning experience, like leading crews, and want steady work with big, complex projects across the U.S.

Employer: ARM Group (ARM CAMCO)

Location: Point Pleasant, WV (frequent regional travel)

(frequent regional travel) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role where you test, troubleshoot, and repair electrical gear like transformers, breakers, relays, and cables at customer sites. Great if you have industrial electrical maintenance experience, can read schematics, and don’t mind 50%+ travel and physical work in the field.

Employer: Baker Construction

Location: Point Pleasant, WV (up to 50% travel)

(up to 50% travel) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll support the Project Manager on concrete construction projects, handling schedules, costs, RFIs, change orders, and procurement. Good match if you have a construction or engineering background and want career growth on large, high-impact builds.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.