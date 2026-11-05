🐱 Playful Kittens & Sweet Adult Cats Ready in Point Pleasant

Looking for a new feline friend in Point Pleasant, WV? These adoptable cats at Mason County Animal Shelter are hoping for cozy homes, soft beds, and loving families.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly black

Mostly black Shelter: Mason County Animal Shelter

Phone: (304) 675-6458

Cornbread is a tiny black beauty who’s just starting life and needs a safe, loving home to grow up in. Kittens like her are usually playful, curious, and quick to bond with their people.

👉 Meet Cornbread and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly gray/blue

Mostly gray/blue Shelter: Mason County Animal Shelter

Phone: (304) 675-6458

Gobble is a handsome gray kitten who would love a family to play with and a warm lap to nap on. If you’re ready for kitten energy and fun, he could be your guy.

👉 Meet Gobble and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly white

Mostly white Shelter: Mason County Animal Shelter

Phone: (304) 675-6458

Cat-sserole is a mostly white kitten with a fun name and a bright future ahead of her. She’s looking for someone who can give her time, toys, and lots of love.

👉 Meet Cat-sserole and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly white

Mostly white Shelter: Mason County Animal Shelter

Phone: (304) 675-6458

Caramel Corn is another sweet white kitten hoping for a forever home. She’ll need gentle guidance as she learns about the world and settles into family life.

👉 Meet Caramel Corn and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Shelter: Mason County Animal Shelter

Phone: (304) 675-6458

Giblet is a striking black-and-white tuxedo kitten. With his classic markings, he’ll look dapper curled up on your couch or chasing toys across the floor.

👉 Meet Giblet and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly gray/blue

Mostly gray/blue Shelter: Mason County Animal Shelter

Phone: (304) 675-6458

Allspice is a lovely gray adult cat. Adult cats are often calmer than kittens and may settle into home life more quickly, making them great companions for quieter households.

👉 Meet Allspice and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray or blue

Gray or blue Shelter: Mason County Animal Shelter

Phone: (304) 675-6458

Stuffing is another beautiful gray adult cat. If you want a companion who may already have some manners and routine, she could be a wonderful match.

👉 Meet Stuffing and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly brown/chocolate

Mostly brown/chocolate Shelter: Mason County Animal Shelter

Phone: (304) 675-6458

Mulled Cider is a brown/chocolate kitten with a cozy name and a big future ahead. She’s ready for a family to help her grow into a confident, loving cat.

👉 Meet Mulled Cider and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these cats, please call Mason County Animal Shelter at (304) 675-6458 and set up a time to visit. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these cats find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.