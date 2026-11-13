🚧 Solavita Boulevard closed near Poinciana hospital for water line work

Starting Monday, November 16, Solavita Boulevard in Poinciana will be closed between Cypress Parkway and the nearest access road in front of HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital.

There will also be a lane closure in the eastbound lane of the access road in front of the hospital. These closures are for a reclaimed water line repair.

Key details:

Work starts November 16

End date is not yet known (may change with weather or other issues)

(may change with weather or other issues) Local traffic and emergency services will still have access

Speed limits may be reduced

Sidewalks may be closed and foot traffic rerouted

and foot traffic rerouted Signs will be posted to guide drivers and pedestrians

If you drive or walk in this area, plan extra time and use caution around workers and equipment.

Questions? Contact Toho Water Authority customer service at 407-944-5000 or visit the News & Alerts section on tohowater.com.