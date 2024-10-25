Patriot Ball, mental health talk, 5K, housing summit, more set for November | Kulick

Whoosh! And just like that, October is about to be behind us! If you feel like this year is just flying by, well, you are not alone. It seems like yesterday that summer was just arriving and all the adventures of warm weather were ahead of us. November is the gateway to the holiday season for many. But, as a month, November is Native American Heritage Month, celebrating the history and contributions of Native Americans. The month is also recognized as National Family Caregivers Month, proclaimed in 2012 by former President Barack Obama.

As you begin to make the plans for that friends and family get-together for the Thanksgiving holiday, there are some events that might just sprinkle onto your calendar as well.

November is the month we honor our veterans. The official celebration of the day is Nov. 11. This is the date set aside to hour America’s veterans for their patriotism, love of country, and willingness to serve and sacrifice for the common good. The Veterans Day Parade will be held in Stroudsburg on Nov. 3. The parade will begin at 1 p.m. from Stroudsburg High School and end at Dansbury Park in East Stroudsburg.

Tuesday, Nov. 5, is Election Day. Just as a reminder, polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. If you do not know where you vote in person, contact your local municipality.

On Nov. 9, the Patriot Ball being held by VALOR will be held at Stroudsmoor Country Inn. The event is a fundraiser hosted by the VALOR Foundation and all proceeds will go towards their programs assisting local veterans. For more information, visit their website at www.valorclinic.org .

As we approach the holiday season, there is always concern and consideration for mental health. On Saturday, Nov. 16, the Church of St. John (located at 5171 Milford Road, East Stroudsburg) will be hosting a Mental Health Awareness Talk about Anxiety and Depression. The program is free and will start at 11 a.m. at the church. The presenter will be William Parrish, the Crisis Intervention Team Coordinator for the Office of the District Attorney in Monroe County. Attention to mental health is always important, but heading into the holiday season often requires even more attention. No reservations required, walk-ins welcome.

Perhaps you are a runner, or a walker, and want to get in just one more event before the holiday season starts and the weather changes. In that case, you are in luck. Nov. 17 the Pocono Family YMCA is hosting the 11th Annual Scott Ewing Memorial 5K Run/Walk in Stroudsburg. For more information or to sign up, call 570-421-2525.

Get a jump on your holiday shopping and help support two vital services offered through LVH-Pocono. On Nov. 19, a Holiday Vendor Event will be held at LVH-Pocono from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Stroud and Brodhead Conference Rooms. The event is open to the public and features a variety of vendors. All funds raised benefit both the Hospice House of Monroe County and the LVH-Pocono Mother/Baby Expansion project.

Housing availability is critical in virtually every area of the country, and Northeast Pennsylvania is no exception. On Wednesday, Nov. 20, the Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau and the Pocono Mountains United Way are hosting a summit from noon to 6:30 p.m. at Kalahari Resorts and Convention Center in Mount Pocono to address just that issue. "More Front Doors: The Pocono Housing Summit" is a pivotal event that will examine housing issues and promoting sustainable development, affordability and community-focused solutions. The keynote speaker will be Ira Goldstein of Reinvestment Fund. Join area leaders address housing challenges, move towards implementing innovative solutions, and foster collaboration among industry leaders, policymakers, and community stakeholders. The deadline to register is Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 5 p.m. Cost is $25 per person. For more information or to register, visit the event website at https://uk.eventsforce.net/poconosmountains/28/register .

This next event is specifically for residents of Middle Smithfield Township, Monroe County. Just in time to be ready for any mishap during the holiday season or beyond, the township has partnered with Lehigh Valley Hospital-Pocono to offer a First On The Scene class on Saturday, Nov. 23, from 8:30 a.m. to noon. There is a maximum class size of 14 and pre-registration is required. To register for the class, visit www.trainingcentertechnologies.com/LVH-PoconoEMS/studentSignUp or contact Middle Smithfield Township at 570-223-8920.

Rounding out the month is that musical event offered by The Pocono Center for the Arts at Stroudsmoor Country Inn on Sunday, Nov. 24. For more information or reserved seats go to www.poconocenterforthearts.org .

For the month leading up to the holiday season, there certainly are plenty of things to consider!

Debbie Kulick is an EMT who writes a weekly news column for the Pocono Record.

This article originally appeared on Pocono Record: Patriot Ball, mental health talk, 5K, housing summit, more set for November | Kulick