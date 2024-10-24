Open in App
    • Pocono Record

    Eastburg Community Alliance holding first Fall Fireworks Festival on Saturday

    By Emmanuella Pierre, Pocono Record,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T4b94_0wJujTJg00

    The Eastburg Community Alliance (ECA) is giving residents a new fall experience with its Fall Fireworks Festival.

    After having to reschedule The Big Bang Fireworks from the summer, ECA Vice President Courtney Quaresimo said this fall event on Saturday, Oct. 26, is a great way to showcase the spirit and vibrancy of East Stroudsburg.

    She said there will be tons of activities for everyone to enjoy, such as apple bobbing, a mummy wrapping competition, a costume contest and pumpkin painting for kids.

    Quaresimo said there will be live music and food vendors such as the Pocono Dessert Company and Paul and Charlie's Italian Sausage at the event. There will also be 20 different non-food vendors in attendance.

    She said Crystal Street, spanning from Ridgeway Street to Analomink Street, will be closed from 12 a.m. to 10 p.m. the day of, and the event will begin at 2 p.m.

    For more information, visit eastburgcommunityalliance.com .

    Emmanuella Pierre is the trending and breaking news reporter at the Pocono Record. Reach her at epierre@gannett.com.

    This article originally appeared on Pocono Record: Eastburg Community Alliance holding first Fall Fireworks Festival on Saturday

    Comments / 1

    Wayne Lenhart
    1d ago
    Really? We haven’t had rain in months. Everything is dry and brittle and they think this is a good idea?
