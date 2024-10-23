Open in App
    Pleasant Valley's Royce Thompson named 2024 boys soccer All-Area Player of the Year

    By Mason Smith, Pocono Record,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NVS2Q_0wINlTEM00

    Pleasant Valley midfielder Royce Thompson has been named the Pocono Record Player of the Year for boys soccer.

    The sophomore was one of the top offensive players in the Eastern Pennsylvania Conference, recording 17 goals and eight assists in 19 games this season. Thompson was also the only Monroe County player, and the only sophomore, to receive All-Conference first-team honors.

    "It feels good. I wasn't expecting that at all," Thompson said. "I thought the season went pretty well. We scored a lot, and we gained a lot of chemistry and played really well together.

    "Thank you to my teammates for going through this with me, my mom and dad, and Coach Isaac, of course."

    More: EPC announces 2024 field hockey All-Stars: See which Pocono athletes made the team

    The Bears had the best record on the mountain, finishing the regular season with a 14-4-2 overall record and a 12-3-2 record in EPC play. Pleasant Valley also went undefeated on the mountain, where Thompson scored eight goals against Pocono teams.

    "I felt like I held him back last year, so I wanted him to to be him this season," Pleasant Valley head coach Isaac Blagogee said. "As a freshman, he had aspirations, but I told him I needed him in the back, and he said, 'Whatever you need, Coach, I'll be able to do it for you.'

    "He's a team player. Honestly, I'm really proud of him. I think it's something he knew he could achieve. All he had to do was get there, and he did. I'm proud of him."

    If the name sounds familiar, it's because Royce is the son of Roy Thompson who was a notable soccer player at East Stroudsburg University, where he led the team in goals and assists in 2004.

    This article originally appeared on Pocono Record: Pleasant Valley's Royce Thompson named 2024 boys soccer All-Area Player of the Year

