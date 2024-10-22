Open in App
    EPC announces 2024 field hockey All-Stars: See which Pocono athletes made the team

    By Mason Smith, Pocono Record,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30Tx9V_0wGny8ZP00

    The Eastern Pennsylvania Conference announced its field hockey All-Stars, which include the first, second and third teams. Stroudsburg High School senior midfielder Sydney Moritz was the only Monroe County player to receive first-team honors.

    Grace Staples and Ally Kozma are the other Mounties to make an All-Conference Team, with both making it on the second team. Pocono Mountain East senior Mackenzie Lopez also received second-team honors, and East Stroudsburg South senior Tiana Weeks made the third team.

    Here are the EPC field hockey All-Star selections.

    *Denotes MVP

    All-EPC First Team

    Name Position School Year
    Arianna Deliso Forward Easton 12
    Emmy Horner Forward Emmaus 12
    Jenna Mayer Forward Parkland 11
    Autum Kernechel* Midfielder Emmaus 12
    Aubre Krazer Midfielder Easton 12
    Alyssa Laubach Midfielder Freedom 12
    Sydney Moritz Midfielder Stroudsburg 12
    Olivia Seidel Midfielder Nazareth 12
    Abigail Wortmann Midfielder Nazareth 12
    Brooke Saul Midfield/Center Back Northampton 12
    Jordan Brunnabend Defense Parkland 12
    Lillianna Trocki Goalie Whitehall 12

    All-EPC Second Team

    Lauren Reznick Forward Northampton 11
    Grace Staples Forward Stroudsburg 12
    Ava DePietro Midfielder Nazareth 12
    Lydia Keppel Midfielder Whitehall 12
    Ally Kozma Midfielder Stroudsburg 12
    Grace Roberts Midfielder Northampton 11
    Julianna Zumas Midfielder Liberty 11
    Mackenzie Lopez Defense/Midfielder Pocono Mountain East 12
    Rosella Birns Defense Parkland 12
    Ava George Defense Liberty 12
    Morgann Orobono Center Back Emmaus 11
    Olivia Heryla Goalie Easton 12

    All-EPC Third Team

    Ellis Corr Forward Liberty 11
    Kerigan Dreisbach Forward Whitehall 10
    Tiana Weeks Forward East Stroudsburg South 12
    Olivia Milia Forward/Midfielder Easton 11
    Olivia Fonzone Midfielder Whitehall 12
    Gabriella King Defense/Midfielder Nazareth 10
    Emily Materna Defense Easton 11
    Lilla Berces Goalie Bethlehem Catholic 11
    Aiko Price Goalie Emmaus 11

    This article originally appeared on Pocono Record: EPC announces 2024 field hockey All-Stars: See which Pocono athletes made the team

