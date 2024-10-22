EPC announces 2024 field hockey All-Stars: See which Pocono athletes made the team

The Eastern Pennsylvania Conference announced its field hockey All-Stars, which include the first, second and third teams. Stroudsburg High School senior midfielder Sydney Moritz was the only Monroe County player to receive first-team honors.

Grace Staples and Ally Kozma are the other Mounties to make an All-Conference Team, with both making it on the second team. Pocono Mountain East senior Mackenzie Lopez also received second-team honors, and East Stroudsburg South senior Tiana Weeks made the third team.

Here are the EPC field hockey All-Star selections.

*Denotes MVP

All-EPC First Team

Name Position School Year Arianna Deliso Forward Easton 12 Emmy Horner Forward Emmaus 12 Jenna Mayer Forward Parkland 11 Autum Kernechel* Midfielder Emmaus 12 Aubre Krazer Midfielder Easton 12 Alyssa Laubach Midfielder Freedom 12 Sydney Moritz Midfielder Stroudsburg 12 Olivia Seidel Midfielder Nazareth 12 Abigail Wortmann Midfielder Nazareth 12 Brooke Saul Midfield/Center Back Northampton 12 Jordan Brunnabend Defense Parkland 12 Lillianna Trocki Goalie Whitehall 12

All-EPC Second Team

Lauren Reznick Forward Northampton 11 Grace Staples Forward Stroudsburg 12 Ava DePietro Midfielder Nazareth 12 Lydia Keppel Midfielder Whitehall 12 Ally Kozma Midfielder Stroudsburg 12 Grace Roberts Midfielder Northampton 11 Julianna Zumas Midfielder Liberty 11 Mackenzie Lopez Defense/Midfielder Pocono Mountain East 12 Rosella Birns Defense Parkland 12 Ava George Defense Liberty 12 Morgann Orobono Center Back Emmaus 11 Olivia Heryla Goalie Easton 12

All-EPC Third Team

Ellis Corr Forward Liberty 11 Kerigan Dreisbach Forward Whitehall 10 Tiana Weeks Forward East Stroudsburg South 12 Olivia Milia Forward/Midfielder Easton 11 Olivia Fonzone Midfielder Whitehall 12 Gabriella King Defense/Midfielder Nazareth 10 Emily Materna Defense Easton 11 Lilla Berces Goalie Bethlehem Catholic 11 Aiko Price Goalie Emmaus 11

This article originally appeared on Pocono Record: EPC announces 2024 field hockey All-Stars: See which Pocono athletes made the team