Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Pocono Record

    Letter: A strong, healthy environment comes from the policies of those we elect

    By Pocono Record,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12feBE_0wDNtBjX00

    Send letters to the editor (up to 300 words) to the Pocono Record at letters@poconorecord.com.

    Vote to protect nature

    Sun beams down through gently rustling leaves hitting softly along your cheek. A hawk swoops quickly across the river’s opening. Sitting on a cool rock along the bank, your mind feels as though it’s floating along with the very water splashing across your feet. Not another human soul in sight. This is my favorite place to be.

    Our environment is an integral part of life here in NEPA. Whether you’re looking out your window at the rolling views, fishing in a nearby stream, or squishing a spotted lantern fly as you walk down the sidewalk! It is up to us to protect the natural resources that are so important to each of our lives. And it is up to us to protect those natural resources for our community and future generations.

    As we head into this year’s election on November 5, I implore you to consider that a strong and healthy environment comes from the policies we create and the protections implemented at the federal, state, and local levels. Policies such as these come from the people you vote for up and down the ballot.

    Your vote matters. Your vote matters not only for your favorite place or the way you want to live your life. Your vote matters to those around you. Your vote matters to those most impacted by climate change, pollution, and voter suppression.

    There are many reasons why your vote matters. But those around you - the environment and our communities - are an important part of why you should vote for people who will continue to protect the nature around us and the communities most impacted by pollution and climate change.

    — Anna Solberg, Avoca

    This article originally appeared on Pocono Record: Letter: A strong, healthy environment comes from the policies of those we elect

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson17 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon7 days ago
    The Suicide of Actress/Model Margaux Hemingway: 18 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria12 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune3 days ago
    7 dead, 8 injured after Sapelo dock collapse
    The Current GA2 hours ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Class action filed against Neutrogena for falsely advertising makeup wipes as plant-based
    The HD Post2 days ago
    California Man Sentenced to 7 Years for $23.1 Million Fraudulent Investment
    Tysonomo Multimedia1 day ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post18 days ago
    Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks to roughly 850 students during Turning Point USA event Tuesday
    The Lantern5 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post27 days ago
    Early voting starts Tuesday in Wisconsin. Here’s what you need to know
    Wisconsin Watch4 hours ago
    NOV. 5 VOTER GUIDE | Florida Amendments
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz18 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune5 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz18 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    Desis Overwhelmingly Support Kamala Harris In Battleground States, Poll Shows
    India Currentslast hour
    Republicans appeal a Georgia judge’s ruling that invalidates seven election rules
    The Current GA3 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz27 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Todaylast hour
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Mail ballots flow in as voter registration deadline nears
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune4 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    The River: Great Flood of 1937, recounted aboard BB Riverboat Belle of Cincinnati in 2018
    Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker8 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy