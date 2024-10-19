Letter: A strong, healthy environment comes from the policies of those we elect

Send letters to the editor (up to 300 words) to the Pocono Record at letters@poconorecord.com.

Vote to protect nature

Sun beams down through gently rustling leaves hitting softly along your cheek. A hawk swoops quickly across the river’s opening. Sitting on a cool rock along the bank, your mind feels as though it’s floating along with the very water splashing across your feet. Not another human soul in sight. This is my favorite place to be.

Our environment is an integral part of life here in NEPA. Whether you’re looking out your window at the rolling views, fishing in a nearby stream, or squishing a spotted lantern fly as you walk down the sidewalk! It is up to us to protect the natural resources that are so important to each of our lives. And it is up to us to protect those natural resources for our community and future generations.

As we head into this year’s election on November 5, I implore you to consider that a strong and healthy environment comes from the policies we create and the protections implemented at the federal, state, and local levels. Policies such as these come from the people you vote for up and down the ballot.

Your vote matters. Your vote matters not only for your favorite place or the way you want to live your life. Your vote matters to those around you. Your vote matters to those most impacted by climate change, pollution, and voter suppression.

There are many reasons why your vote matters. But those around you - the environment and our communities - are an important part of why you should vote for people who will continue to protect the nature around us and the communities most impacted by pollution and climate change.

— Anna Solberg, Avoca

