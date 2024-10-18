Candidate Q&As: Incumbent Maureen Madden, challenger Matt Long running in 115th District

The 2024 candidates for state representative for the 115th District are Matt Long and Maureen Madden.

Madden, the incumbent, is a Democrat. Long is a Republican.

Below are the candidates' answers to questions sent by the Pocono Record. Answers appear as submitted, without edits.

Why are you running for this office?

Long: I am running for State Representative because I love the Poconos and I'm concerned about the future. I am concerned about cost of living, rising taxes, rising crime, irresponsible warehousing development, and the lack of political civility in our public discourse.I am dedicated to being an effective bipartisan legislator that will work with anybody to deliver meaningful change for the residents of the Poconos. I will always represent the interests of my constituents and will hold regular town halls to receive public input on pending legislation.

Madden: I believe we are on the precipice of creating the long-lasting prosperity that we have been craving. We are making the necessary progress in face of strong opposition. There are those who desire prosperity at the expense of others. I believe we can all walk toward that future together. I have worked diligently with my colleagues to address core issues that are still without long-term solutions. Legislating is no easy process, but it requires experience, commitment, and vision. I strongly believe I fit that bill and will continue to use my voice to advocate for the Poconos.

What do you consider to be the top THREE issues the district faces? If elected, how would you address them?

Long: The issues I hear about most from my neighbors in the Poconos are:1) Cost of living - Rising prices for gas, groceries, and housing have resulted in record homelessness and food insecurity. We must ensure that all Pennsylvanians can afford gas in their tanks, a roof over their heads, and food on the table. My opponent's plan to add a new tax on natural gas would increase inflation for Pennsylvanians.2) Taxes - We have the highest property tax rate in PA, yet my opponent was the deciding vote AGAINST giving everyone a 50% property tax rebate up to $1,000. It failed 103-102. She also supports higher taxes on small businesses. I will fight to lower taxes, so you keep more of YOUR money.3) Warehousing - The proliferation of warehousing in the Poconos is a bipartisan concern. We live in the Poconos because we love the high quality of life here. We have pristine water and beautiful scenery. We need to keep it that way. My opponent said in our first debate that she "hasn't had to pass legislation on this". I couldn't disagree more. I support traffic impact studies, direct infrastructure investment, stricter environmental standards, and strong buffer zones for residential areas.

Madden: HousingThe housing crisis in the Poconos has persisted for too long without effective solutions. I’m proud to support the “More Front Doors” campaign from the Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau, which will host a significant summit on this issue. I’ve worked with local officials to streamline permitting, enhance environmental protections, and secure funding to boost housing construction. I’ll continue using my voice statewide to push for infrastructure and housing funding to meet our district’s needs.Education Funding/Property TaxesOn education, the recent Commonwealth Court ruling mandated revisions in K-12 funding. While the latest budget includes substantial investments, more is required in future budgets for true equity. I won’t support any budget that falls short of this goal. Achieving tax equity will lower living costs and spur the construction of housing and commercial properties that create jobs.Access to HealthcareReproductive rights are under attack, and I will oppose any legislation that restricts them. Additionally, I’ve fought for faster internet to improve telehealth and supported grants for healthcare facility improvements in underserved rural areas like ours.

For incumbents: What accomplishments from your tenure are you most proud of? For non-incumbents: What decisions would you have made differently than your opponent?

Long: I would have voted in favor of the 50% property tax rebate up to $1,000. The fact that my opponent denied this much needed relief to people in the Poconos should be disqualifying in itself.I also would have voted in favor of multiple bipartisan public safety bills that my opponent voted against.She voted against a bill to protect our public safety officials that passed with a majority of members in each party.She voted against raising the penalty for assaulting police officers.She voted against raising the penalty for fleeing arresting officers.She voted against raising the penalty for spitting on police officers.And she even voted against raising the penalty for injuring police animals! Who would do that?I also would have voted in favor of teachers 1st amendment rights. My opponent was the only person in all of Harrisburg to vote against protecting teachers' 1st amendment rights to freely express themselves in schools. This is indicative of how extreme she really is.

Madden: By far, the 2024-2025 budget is my proudest achievement. The enactment of Hold Harmless relief, coupled with general increases in public school funding will bring legitimate property tax relief to our residents. I would also like to highlight the expanded Property Tax/Rent Rebate program that I was a co-prime sponsor for. For the first time, the PTRR program comes with a built-in cost of living adjustment and a new income threshold. More folks are eligible and receiving relief.

What is the first bill you would introduce if elected/re-elected, and why?

Long: I said it in our recent forum (that you can watch on our Facebook page) and I'll say it again. I will immediately reintroduce the proposal to give everyone in Monroe County a 50% property tax rebate up to $1,000. It is my responsibility as your representative to ease the tax burden that is pricing seniors and families out of their homes. My opponent will not do the same.The second bill I will introduce is a bill to cut the existing gas tax in Pennsylvania. We have the 3rd highest gas tax in the country, after California and Illinois. My opponent is completely fine with this and has taken no action. And again, she wants to add a NEW tax on the energy industry, specifically natural gas, that would just raise energy prices in Pennsylvania.The choice is clear, if you want lower property taxes and lower gas prices, vote for Matt Long.

Madden: Should it not pass this session, I would immediately reintroduce legislation to provide a critical cash infusion to the PENNCARE program that was not provided with a necessary increase in the current budget. Inflationary pressures and the prospect of waiting lists or service cuts for seniors are unacceptable. The $15.2 million appropriations request I have written with fellow concerned legislators requires immediate consideration. Our Area Agencies on Aging serve millions of seniors, providing meals, socialization, and other core services. I will not stand for anything less than what it necessary to prevent them any harm. As the Majority Chair of the House Aging & Older Adult Services Committee, it is my duty to stand for seniors.

Describe your community involvement.

Long: I've been involved in politics, my faith, and veterans programs throughout my entire life.I've worked and volunteered on multiple political campaigns, on both sides of the aisle, starting with the 2008 Presidential campaign for Barack Obama when I was in high school.In terms of my faith, I was raised Catholic and graduated from Notre Dame East Stroudsburg High School. I was confirmed at St. Matthew's where I was an altar boy and also worked in the rectory.And I've been involved in the PGA Hope program for years, which gives back to veterans through the game of golf.

Madden: I take pride in my community involvement. Supporting organizations such as Pocono Heritage Land Trust, Brodhead Watershed Association, PennFuture, and local smart growth organizations has been a remarkable experience. I am a proud member of the Monroe County NAACP, which has done incredible work over the last several years. Each organization plays a vital role in establishing connection for folks in the community and improving it by doing so. I am honored to be part of so many and support others when possible.

Describe your employment background.

Long: I'm currently a Golf Professional at Saucon Valley Country Club. I studied Political Science in college, but I also played on the golf team where I was lucky enough to compete in an NCAA Championship. I got into golf because of my grandfather who was one of my greatest influences in life. He went to West Point, served in Vietnam, tragically lost his leg and received the Purple Heart. He played golf throughout his entire life and loved it dearly. I miss playing with him more than anything, but am grateful to honor him by participating in the PGA Hope program which gives back to veterans.

Madden: Prior to my tenure as State Representative, I was an adjunct professor at East Stroudsburg University and Northampton Community College. I taught comprehensive courses in communication. I worked service jobs for many years and managed my husband's music career.

What elected positions, if any, have you previously held?

Long: This is my first time running for office because I believe we need a new generation of leadership that is focused on working across the aisle to deliver meaningful change.Our current Representative has failed us on the most pressing issues and refuses to even talk to some of her colleagues across the political aisle. We need someone who is dedicated to bipartisanship and common sense solutions.

Madden: N/A - Incumbent State Representative

List your campaign website and/or social media.

Long: www.mattlongforpa.com Facebook: Matt Long for PA Instagram: @mattlongforpa X: @mattlongforpa

Madden: Facebook.com/maddenforstaterepresentative

This article originally appeared on Pocono Record: Candidate Q&As: Incumbent Maureen Madden, challenger Matt Long running in 115th District