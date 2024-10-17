The Eastern Pennsylvania Conference announced the girls' volleyball All-Stars, which include First, Second and Third Teams along with divisional teams. There was a three-way tie for the conference's Most Valuable Player between Allentown Central Catholic's Milly Wolf, Liberty's Bailey Corrigan and Parkland's Izzy Fekula.

Pleasant Valley junior Rylee Ruggiero, who was an EPC Second Team selection, was the only player from the Poconos to be named to any All-EPC team. Ruggiero was also one of four players from Pleasant Valley to be named to the EPC North First and Second Teams, the most of any Pocono school.

Here are the EPC girls volleyball All-Star selections.

ALL-EPC First Team

*Denotes CO-MVP

Name School Milly Wolf* Allentown Central Catholic Emerson Quinn Allentown Central Catholic Emerson Springs Allentown Central Catholic Jocelyn Bell Bethlehem Catholic Bailey Corrigan* Liberty Morgan Holland Nazareth Hailey Wanko Nazareth Izzy Fekula* Parkland

All-EPC Second Team

Grace Coppola Allentown Central Catholic Piper Ruggiero Bethlehem Catholic Lauren Horvath Emmaus Maleya Hinds Emmaus Elizabeth Sheldon Northampton Sarah Furey Parkland Rylee Ruggiero Pleasant Valley

All-EPC Third Team

Sophia Bedics Bethlehem Catholic Malena Sabol Liberty Jackie Henniger Nazareth Kami Kirkham Nazareth Addison Morgan Northampton Kasia Burda Parkland

EPC North First Team

Rylee Ruggiero Pleasant Valley Laura Ballek Pleasant Valley Isabella Slizewski Pleasant Valley Amiyah Poliseno Pleasant Valley Alexys Fulkerson Pocono Mountain East Leila Noboa Pocono Mountain East Jaylyn Rowe Pocono Mountain West

EPC North Second Team

Amber Beckworth East Stroudsburg North Rylee Harris East Stroudsburg North Isabella Wickberg East Stroudsburg South Stasia Wills East Stroudsburg South Maeve Mazza Pocono Mountain East Kornelia Wszolek Stroudsburg

This article originally appeared on Pocono Record: 2024 EPC Volleyball All-Stars, divisional teams announced; Rylee Ruggiero makes 2nd Team