    • Pocono Record

    2024 EPC Volleyball All-Stars, divisional teams announced; Rylee Ruggiero makes 2nd Team

    By Mason Smith, Pocono Record,

    2 days ago

    The Eastern Pennsylvania Conference announced the girls' volleyball All-Stars, which include First, Second and Third Teams along with divisional teams. There was a three-way tie for the conference's Most Valuable Player between Allentown Central Catholic's Milly Wolf, Liberty's Bailey Corrigan and Parkland's Izzy Fekula.

    Pleasant Valley junior Rylee Ruggiero, who was an EPC Second Team selection, was the only player from the Poconos to be named to any All-EPC team. Ruggiero was also one of four players from Pleasant Valley to be named to the EPC North First and Second Teams, the most of any Pocono school.

    Here are the EPC girls volleyball All-Star selections.

    More: All-State volleyball player Rylee Ruggiero has larger leadership role for Pleasant Valley

    ALL-EPC First Team

    *Denotes CO-MVP

    Name School
    Milly Wolf* Allentown Central Catholic
    Emerson Quinn Allentown Central Catholic
    Emerson Springs Allentown Central Catholic
    Jocelyn Bell Bethlehem Catholic
    Bailey Corrigan* Liberty
    Morgan Holland Nazareth
    Hailey Wanko Nazareth
    Izzy Fekula* Parkland

    All-EPC Second Team

    Grace Coppola Allentown Central Catholic
    Piper Ruggiero Bethlehem Catholic
    Lauren Horvath Emmaus
    Maleya Hinds Emmaus
    Elizabeth Sheldon Northampton
    Sarah Furey Parkland
    Rylee Ruggiero Pleasant Valley

    All-EPC Third Team

    Sophia Bedics Bethlehem Catholic
    Malena Sabol Liberty
    Jackie Henniger Nazareth
    Kami Kirkham Nazareth
    Addison Morgan Northampton
    Kasia Burda Parkland

    EPC North First Team

    Rylee Ruggiero Pleasant Valley
    Laura Ballek Pleasant Valley
    Isabella Slizewski Pleasant Valley
    Amiyah Poliseno Pleasant Valley
    Alexys Fulkerson Pocono Mountain East
    Leila Noboa Pocono Mountain East
    Jaylyn Rowe Pocono Mountain West

    EPC North Second Team

    Amber Beckworth East Stroudsburg North
    Rylee Harris East Stroudsburg North
    Isabella Wickberg East Stroudsburg South
    Stasia Wills East Stroudsburg South
    Maeve Mazza Pocono Mountain East
    Kornelia Wszolek Stroudsburg

    This article originally appeared on Pocono Record: 2024 EPC Volleyball All-Stars, divisional teams announced; Rylee Ruggiero makes 2nd Team

