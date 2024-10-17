Season finale for Pocono Center for the Arts is Nov. 24 | Kulick

More than halfway through October already and true fall weather has arrived! While the “leaf peepers” will soon be headed back home, the ski season enthusiasts are digging out their ski equipment and preparing it for the next season. Holidays ahead and so will come all family, friends, food and fun, but before you get deep into the holiday season, the Pocono Center for the Arts wants to let you take time to enjoy their season finale on Nov. 24 at 4 p.m. at Stroudsmoor Country Inn (257 Stroudsmoor Road, Stroudsburg)!

For those who are Broadway buffs (or should be), these shows hold a treasure trove of up-close entertainment that never fails to surpass the previous show. The talent is always superb and, I’ve said this before, without leaving town and paying Broadway ticket prices! Because the shows always sell out far in advance, take the opportunity to check your calendar now.

The show will feature six top performers from a variety of shows. David Aron Damane has performed in "The Book of Mormon," "The Unsinkable Molly Brown," "Big River," the Gershwins’ "Porgy and Bess" and "Riverdance." Jill Paice comes from her performances in "An American in Paris," "Matilda the Musical," "Curtains," "A Little Night Music," "The Woman in White" and "The 39 Steps."

A double threat, singer/musician Max Sangerman has appeared in "A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical" and "Smokey Joe’s Cafe." Taylor Iman Jones, who has appeared in "SIX: The Musical," "Head Over Heels" and "Groundhog Day" also adds to the delight of everyone with her voice.

If you have been a viewer of either, or both, "Star Search" or "America’s Got Talent," you will look forward to having Taylor Mason ("Star Search") entertain as an award-winning comedian/ventriloquist along with "America’s Got Talent" finalist Cristina Rae who has her performance in "The Wiz" to her credit.

Cost for tickets is: VIP, $75 pp (per person); general admission, $50 pp; and (thank you for the discount) seniors and students, $40 pp. To make reservations, visit www.poconocenterforthearts.org . This program is being produced and hosted by Stephen DeAngelis with musical director Eugene Gwozdz. You will not be disappointed, and you will get to hear some of the behind-the-scenes stories that make attending this type performance even more special.

The Pocono Center for the Arts is stepping in to fill a void in the regional arts community. If you have not visited their website and have not had the opportunity to view their plans and the building that will house the arts to be located in Stroudsburg, do so. You will be impressed.

If you are an artist of any nature in the Pocono region, this is an organization that is reaching out those in the performing arts, visual arts, and arts education. So, grab the planner, appointment book or calendar and add this event! It’s a great start for the holiday season!

Debbie Kulick is an EMT who writes a weekly news column for the Pocono Record.

