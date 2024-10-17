Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Pocono Record

    Season finale for Pocono Center for the Arts is Nov. 24 | Kulick

    By Debbie Kulick,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O5Dpa_0wAKDhUj00

    More than halfway through October already and true fall weather has arrived! While the “leaf peepers” will soon be headed back home, the ski season enthusiasts are digging out their ski equipment and preparing it for the next season. Holidays ahead and so will come all family, friends, food and fun, but before you get deep into the holiday season, the Pocono Center for the Arts wants to let you take time to enjoy their season finale on Nov. 24 at 4 p.m. at Stroudsmoor Country Inn (257 Stroudsmoor Road, Stroudsburg)!

    For those who are Broadway buffs (or should be), these shows hold a treasure trove of up-close entertainment that never fails to surpass the previous show. The talent is always superb and, I’ve said this before, without leaving town and paying Broadway ticket prices! Because the shows always sell out far in advance, take the opportunity to check your calendar now.

    The show will feature six top performers from a variety of shows. David Aron Damane has performed in "The Book of Mormon," "The Unsinkable Molly Brown," "Big River," the Gershwins’ "Porgy and Bess" and "Riverdance." Jill Paice comes from her performances in "An American in Paris," "Matilda the Musical," "Curtains," "A Little Night Music," "The Woman in White" and "The 39 Steps."

    A double threat, singer/musician Max Sangerman has appeared in "A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical" and "Smokey Joe’s Cafe." Taylor Iman Jones, who has appeared in "SIX: The Musical," "Head Over Heels" and "Groundhog Day" also adds to the delight of everyone with her voice.

    If you have been a viewer of either, or both, "Star Search" or "America’s Got Talent," you will look forward to having Taylor Mason ("Star Search") entertain as an award-winning comedian/ventriloquist along with "America’s Got Talent" finalist Cristina Rae who has her performance in "The Wiz" to her credit.

    Cost for tickets is: VIP, $75 pp (per person); general admission, $50 pp; and (thank you for the discount) seniors and students, $40 pp. To make reservations, visit www.poconocenterforthearts.org . This program is being produced and hosted by Stephen DeAngelis with musical director Eugene Gwozdz. You will not be disappointed, and you will get to hear some of the behind-the-scenes stories that make attending this type performance even more special.

    The Pocono Center for the Arts is stepping in to fill a void in the regional arts community. If you have not visited their website and have not had the opportunity to view their plans and the building that will house the arts to be located in Stroudsburg, do so. You will be impressed.

    If you are an artist of any nature in the Pocono region, this is an organization that is reaching out those in the performing arts, visual arts, and arts education. So, grab the planner, appointment book or calendar and add this event! It’s a great start for the holiday season!

    Debbie Kulick is an EMT who writes a weekly news column for the Pocono Record.

    This article originally appeared on Pocono Record: Season finale for Pocono Center for the Arts is Nov. 24 | Kulick

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson14 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen9 days ago
    The new way biologists count Yellowstone-region grizzly bears, explained
    WyoFile9 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza26 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel10 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz1 day ago
    Two Florida Residents Win $1 Million Each from Scratch-Off Lottery Tickets
    Akeena2 hours ago
    The Real Reason Your Cat Scratches Furniture—and How to Stop It for Good
    Vision Pet Care8 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato16 days ago
    One of the Top 5 Best Hamburgers I have ever eaten is located in this suburb of Illinois.
    Chicago Food King29 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson10 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Exclusive body camera footage shows Savannah officer killing of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA14 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile17 days ago
    Meet The Shy Sisters Abandoned To The Streets At 4-Months-old
    Dianna Carney26 days ago
    In Memory of Roxie Roker ('Jeffersons'/Mother of Lenny Kravitz): 3 Decades After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato23 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz11 days ago
    Cruise Line Bans Popular Device That Makes Cruising Cheaper
    J. Souza28 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune1 day ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile18 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz6 days ago
    Gasoline runs low during Milton, but more is on the way
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    2 Family Friendly Festivals on Saturday With 1 Just for Kids
    Maria Shimizu Christensen13 days ago
    Residents of migrant gang-occupied Aurora apartments still living in 'squalor,' advocacy group says
    David Heitz2 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz28 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy