    • Pocono Record

    The Community Foundation of Monroe County launched a year ago. How is it doing?

    By Emmanuella Pierre, Pocono Record,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b9FMr_0wAKDE5m00

    After a year of helping those throughout the community, the Community Foundation of Monroe County is stronger than ever.

    Samantha Holbert, executive director of the foundation, said they are doing very well and have grown significantly.

    The foundation celebrated its launch on Oct. 19, 2023.

    Holbert said currently, the foundation has $350,000 in restricted funds, which she said means donors are in control of how the funds will be used.

    She said over the year, they have gained 16 restricted funds, creating partnerships with different donors in order to do charitable work around the community.

    PVEN, pet rescue among first beneficiaries of Community Foundation

    Holbert said the foundation has created multiple scholarships, which cater to different charity work and interests, and the foundation is currently creating a platform to raise money for their endowment.

    Holbert said they are the only organization creating an endowment for Monroe County, which means they will continue to grow and be around forever.

    She also added that the organization is looking to develop more partnerships with nonprofits and other donors, while also working toward their goal to be able to do their first grant making from their foundation funds in 2025.

    For more information about the foundation, or to learn more about donating, visit cfmcpa.org .

    Emmanuella Pierre is the trending and breaking news reporter at the Pocono Record. Reach her at epierre@gannett.com.

    This article originally appeared on Pocono Record: The Community Foundation of Monroe County launched a year ago. How is it doing?

    Dean
    1d ago
    Why am I taking money out of my pocket to buy stuff for the homeless, if these people are around to help the community? I am done with that. I am poor to begin with.
