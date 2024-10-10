In an effort to help the current blood shortage within the United States, the Miller-Keystone Blood Center has teamed up with Abbott and the Big Ten Conference for the “We Give Blood Drive” competition.

Monika Wiegers, director of donor relations for Miller-Keystone Blood Center, said in a press release that the drive is a competition to see which of the 18 Big Ten Conference universities, including Penn State, can complete the most donations. The winning school will receive a $1 million donation to advance student and/or community health.

Wiegers said participating blood donors can also enter to win a trip to the 2024 Discover Big Ten Football Championship Game on Dec. 7, and individual donors will also be offered a free one-month subscription to B1G+.

Related: Red Cross blood inventory plummets 25% in July, impacted by heat and record low donations

She said the United States is in the midst of the largest blood shortage in history, and the goal of the campaign is to help rebuild the nation’s blood supply and ensure no one in need of blood has to go without it.

Krista Hill, community engagement manager for Miller-Keystone Blood Center said, students, alumni, and fans can donate at blood centers across the country. She said every donation scores one point for a Big Ten school on the leaderboard.

For additional information on the “We Give Blood Drive” competition or to schedule your donation insupport of the event, visit giveapint.org/promotions/we-give-blood-drive/ .

Nearby blood drives are hosted at:

Emmanuella Pierre is the trending and breaking news reporter at the Pocono Record. Reach her at epierre@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Pocono Record: Here's your chance to win B1G by donating blood through Miller-Keystone