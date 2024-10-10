Open in App
    Stroudsburg guard Mckayla Strunk will stay home, commits to East Stroudsburg women's hoops

    By Mason Smith, Pocono Record,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S9D4s_0w1P68P000

    Mckayla Strunk's basketball career will continue at the next level, but she'll only need to drive a couple of exits up as the Stroudsburg senior commits to East Stroudsburg University.

    The 5-foot-10 guard/forward was the Mounties' leading scorer last season and one of the best players in the Eastern Pennsylvania Conference, finishing sixth in the league with 14.4 points per game and tied for fifth with 29 made 3-pointers in 16 league games. Strunk was also Third Team All-EPC and First Team All-Area as a junior last season.

    According to the roster history on the East Stroudsburg website, Strunk will be the first girls' basketball player to suit up for the Warriors since former Mountie Bethany Wert played for the hometown team in 2008-09.

    More: ESU's new women's basketball coach Liz Flooks will keep an eye for 'gems' in the Poconos

    East Stroudsburg women's basketball is under new leadership as Liz Flooks took over the program as head coach. The program has alternated between winning and losing seasons for the previous five years, most recently ending the 2023-24 season with a 10-18 record.

    Strunk is the second class of 2025 player from the Poconos who chose to stay home; Pocono Mountain West forward Adrian Brito announced his commitment to East Stroudsburg in August after being courted by a number of Division II programs.

    This article originally appeared on Pocono Record: Stroudsburg guard Mckayla Strunk will stay home, commits to East Stroudsburg women's hoops

    Comments / 1
    Kevin Ball
    2d ago
    They will be lucky to have her talent. I look forward to following her journey and success at ESU!!!! Congratulations McKayla!!!!!
