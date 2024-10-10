From a history lecture to a murder mystery, round out October with these events | Kulick

We are now deep into “leaf peeper season” and soon the only remnants will be the task of raking the lawn (OK, leaf blowers are the update). And so it goes that there are a number of events and programs that have popped up to enhance the end of our 2024 October.

Something of a serious and important nature to note before all the “fun” things is World Restart A Heart Day on Oct. 16. This is a global initiative to increase the awareness about the importance of bystander CPR. The focus is on hands-only CPR training and the importance of immediate action to save lives globally. The American Heart Association (AHA) recommends hands-only CPR with two simple steps: Step 1: Call 911. Step 2: Push hard and fast in the center of the chest until help arrives. Immediate CPR and defibrillation are key to doubling the survival rate of cardiac arrest by 2030, a primary goal for the AHA’s second century. Virtually everyone can make a potential difference.

Now onto the things you’ll likely want to include on your social calendar for the end of October.

First is part of the Monroe County Historical Association’s Third Thursday Lecture Series. With the Stroud Mansion still closed for the construction of the Heritage Center , this month’s event will be held on Thursday, Oct. 17, at 7 p.m. at the Monroe County Bar Association located at 913 Main St., Stroudsburg. This month’s program is presented by Judge Michael R. Muth on the topic of Real Lawyers: A History of the Monroe County Public Defender Office in the 20th Century. Learn about the saga of Clarence Gideon and the eventual requirement that if a person could not afford a lawyer in a criminal case, a free lawyer would be provided for them. The Office of the Public Defender grew out of this case.

Perhaps you, like many of us, have already begun your holiday shopping and want to take advantage of savings where you can. If this is the case, then head out on Tuesday, Oct. 22, to Boscov’s from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. with a donation of $5 that supports Habitat for Humanity, but gets the shopper a 25% off discount shopping pass. The full donation goes directly to the organization.

As noted in my earlier column , the end of the month brings on the Halloween events. Not to be missed is one offered at Quiet Valley Living Historical Farm. On both Friday, Oct. 25, and Saturday, Oct. 26, Spooky Days - A Lantern Lighted Murder Mystery will be offered. Group tour times are from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Friday and 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Saturday. Groups will run every 15 minutes, with 8:30 p.m. being the final group. This is your chance to get your inner detective skills honed. Participants will solve a “history murder mystery” as they tour a colonial-era farm. The mystery starts by hearing the details, then travel around the farm to question historically clad suspects who offer hints, which may or may not be useful to solving the mystery.

Due to the nature of the event and descriptions of death, this may not be suitable for audiences under age 7. The event will be held rain or shine. A reminder: there is no smoking or pets on farm grounds. All funds go to support the mission of the non-profit farm museum. Admission is $18 per adult and children between the ages of 3 and 12 are $10 each.

Just a quick reminder about the Bushkill Emergency Corps Gala event with a Sinatra theme being held on Saturday, Oct. 26, at Shawnee Inn and Golf Resort. Reservations are $60 per person in advance and the event begins at 6 p.m. offering cocktail hour, Italian buffet, dancing and a floor show. There is a silent auction as well. For reservations, email deborahakulick@gmail.com or call 570-223-1906 and leave a message.

And to round out the month, Pocono Services for Families and Children will be presenting its Annual Report to the Community on Monday, Oct. 28, at 354 Memorial Blvd., Tobyhanna. This will feature their year in review and introduce their new sensory room. For more information visit their website at psfc.org . This should round out the month, which seems quite full of so many events, programs and just lots of fun! Before we know it, we will all be talking turkey!

Debbie Kulick is an EMT who writes a weekly news column for the Pocono Record.

