    Central Atlantic region gas prices rose from last week: See how much here

    By USA TODAY Network,

    2 days ago

    Regional gas prices rose last week at an average of $3.182 per gallon of regular fuel on Monday, up from last week's price of $3.178 per gallon, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

    The average fuel price in the Central Atlantic region has fallen about 11 cents since last month. According to the EIA, gas prices across the region in the last year have been as low as $3.18 on Sep. 30, 2024, and as high as $3.85 on Aug. 7, 2023.

    A year ago, the average gas price in the Central Atlantic region was 14% higher at $3.68 per gallon.

    >> INTERACTIVE: See how your area's gas prices have changed over the years at data.ydr.com .

    The average gas price in the United States last week was $3.14, making prices in the Central Atlantic region about 1.5% higher than the nation's average. The average national gas price is down from last week's average of $3.18 per gallon.

    The U.S. Energy Information Administration's tally of prices in the Central Atlantic states includes Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania.

    The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration . Please leave any feedback or corrections for this story here . This story was written by Ozge Terzioglu.

    This article originally appeared on Pocono Record: Central Atlantic region gas prices rose from last week: See how much here

