Stroudsburg football heads into Week 7 with uncertain playoff positioning

From here on out, every week is rivalry week for Pocono high school football. All six area high schools will compete in EPC North Divisional matchups during the last four weeks of the regular season.

The playoff picture isn't solidified enough to mark in pen, but the path is materializing for five of the six schools. East Stroudsburg South (4-2), Pleasant Valley and Pocono Mountain East (both 0-6) are guaranteed a semifinal game as three of only four teams in 5A. The Cavaliers are the clear favorite, while the Bears and Cardinals are going through a rebuild.

East Stroudsburg North (2-4) is currently sixth in the 4A power rankings , but the improvements of the Timberwolves make it a strong possibility they'll have one of the eight spots. Pocono Mountain West (1-5) is in the same position as South in 2023, so it's not impossible for the Panthers to sneak into the final spot, but the task is daunting.

Which leads to the team with the most postseason uncertainty: Stroudsburg. The 3-3 Mounties currently hold the last spot in the 6A playoff bracket, edging the 4-2 Dieruff Huskies because of a better strength of schedule (all of Dieruff's wins were against Monroe schools).

Stroudsburg's schedule is favorable on paper, but its position is the least secure of all the EPC North playoff teams. And with a Week 7 home game against West, the Mounties need to finish strong to control their own destiny. Senior wide receiver Kamari Coleman was asked about the potential sense of urgency, and he's seen the changes in his teammates' approach.

"I can see everybody's demeanor changing. Everybody's stopped playing around so much and taking everything more seriously, for sure," Coleman said. "I feel pretty confident in our team. I know we've had some struggles, but we've pushed through."

Head coach Jim Miller knows that winning against a 6A opponent like West would help their playoff chances after going 1-3 against 6A opponents so far this year. But his message to the guys is to not worry about external factors and to not underestimate the Panthers, no matter what the record says.

"You cannot take West for granted. Coach McCarroll up there does a great job. He'll be ready for us. They always have athletes, so we've just got to get better every week, and that's what we're doing," Miller said. "One of the things I've said to these guys is, 'We can't worry about anybody else, but we got to take care of business with ourselves.' Hopefully, all the pieces fall into place."

The pieces will definitely need to fall into place — if the current standings hold, Stroudsburg will face Liberty again after suffering a 31-14 loss on the road, or Freedom, who scored 40 points on the mountain's best team in South. Easton or Emmaus, who defeated the Mounties this season, could also be possibilities if Jim Miller's squad climbs up the rankings.

It'll come down to minimizing mistakes and not giving up the big plays, which Miller pointed out as lessons he learned from the three losses. Fans will also get to see the offensive adjustments Stroudsburg's made, which Coleman is looking forward to.

"It's been better seeing that we play more of a spread game now, opening up more opportunities for other people," Coleman said.

Week 7 Pocono Football Preview

Thurs, Oct. 3 - East Stroudsburg North @ Pleasant Valley

The Timberwolves are in prime position to make the district playoffs for the first time in several years, but this is also a program that needs to learn how to win. Pleasant Valley is a great test to see if North is ready to take the next step. On the other side, the Bears are looking to build towards the postseason and beyond, but any wins will help avoid a tougher semifinal against South and a more favorable one against Whitehall. The game aside, the experience Pleasant Valley's young guys are getting is invaluable, which should help for next season and beyond.

Fri, Oct. 4 - Pocono Mountain East @ East Stroudsburg South

Matt Walters' message to his team after the loss to Freedom was about going into games with the expectation of winning. The Cavaliers will be favored in every game for the next month or so, and it'll be up to them to make good on it. East, however, is still building toward the playoffs while also searching for its first win of the season. First-year defensive coordinator Bobby Fox and the Cardinal defense will face their toughest challenge of the season.

Pocono Mountain West @ Stroudsburg

West needs to be perfect in October even to have a chance of making districts, and if that happens, they'll still likely need help with a 5-5 record. Jim McCarroll still has a number of weapons, including Brady Behr, Christian Stiehler, Demetrius Artis-Green and others who could assist in keeping the season alive, but it will not be easy.

