On Saturday, Oct. 5, the Pocono Chamber of Commerce is back with its fifth annual dill-licious Pickle Me Poconos festival.

The assistant manager of the Pocono Chamber of Commerce , Sierra Lefurgy, said this year they have a total of 16 pickle vendors, making this the most vendors they’ve ever had.

Lefurgy said this free event will be a day full of pickle-themed activities, live entertainment, and more. She said there will be a "Gherkin Garden" for children, a beer garden for adults and over 100 vendors.

She said this year they are partnering up with Crayola to bring some new and fun activities for kids. And to help this event be accessible for all, Lefurgy said the Steamtown National Historic Site in Scranton will be sending a train to the festival this year.

This dill-lightful event will be held on Crystal Street in East Stroudsburg running from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Lefurgy said that "rain or brine" the event must go on.

Emmanuella Pierre is the trending and breaking news reporter at the Pocono Record. Reach her at epierre@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Pocono Record: Pickle Me Poconos festival returns Saturday with most food vendors yet