📅 Cookie sale in Pocomoke City this December

St. Mary’s Episcopal Church is hosting its 11th Annual Cookies by the Pound Sale on Saturday, December 12, from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM.

You’ll find a wide variety of cookies and candies, and most items can be frozen to enjoy later — handy for holiday gatherings or gifts.

The sale will be at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 18 Third St, Pocomoke City, MD.

Just stop by during the sale hours to pick out your favorites by the pound.