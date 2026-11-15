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Pocatello
🏥 Pocatello Healthcare Jobs With Multiple High-Paying Travel Roles
4 days ago
Pocatello’s hospitals are busy and leaning hard on travelers right now. If you’re in imaging, echo, or critical care, there are several solid contracts plus one local ED tech role.
Emergency Department Technician / EMT
- Employer: Pascack Valley Medical Center (at Portneuf Medical Center)
- Location: Pocatello, ID
- Type: Full-time, variable shift, PRN
- Pay: Not listed
This ED tech/EMT role supports nurses and physicians in a busy Level II trauma center. Great fit if you have Idaho or National EMT or LPN, 1+ year healthcare experience, and want hands-on emergency care with growth potential.
Travel Radiology Technologist X-Ray – $1,959/week
- Employer: AHS Staffing
- Location: Pocatello, ID
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks
- Pay: Estimated $1,959/week (wages + stipends)
- Schedule: 4x10 nights, 40 hrs/week starting 11/30/2026
Travel X-ray tech contract with solid weekly pay and full benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match). Good for techs with 2+ years’ experience who want strong recruiter support and housing options.
Travel Radiology Technician – $1,912/week
- Employer: Aequor Allied Division
- Location: Pocatello, ID
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks
- Pay: Estimated $1,912/week
- Schedule: 4x10 shifts, 40 hrs/week, start 11/30/2026
Radiology tech/X-ray role with a standard 13-week contract. Nice option if you want travel pay and a straightforward schedule without nights specifically called out.
Travel Radiology Technician – $1,919/week (Nights)
- Employer: TRS Healthcare
- Location: Pocatello, ID
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks
- Pay: Estimated $1,919/week
- Schedule: 4x10 nights, 40 hrs/week, start 11/30/2026
Night-shift X-ray contract with a long-established, RN-founded agency. Good pick if you like nights and want a recruiter team that staffs across many facility types.
Travel Radiology Technologist (X-Ray Tech) – $2,028/week
- Employer: Slate Healthcare
- Location: Pocatello, ID
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks
- Pay: Estimated $2,028/week
- Schedule: 8-hr nights, 7 on / 7 off, 40 hrs/week
X-ray role with a 7 on / 7 off schedule for built-in long breaks. Ideal if you want predictable nights plus weekly pay and standard travel benefits.
Radiology/Cardiology – X-Ray Tech – $2,028/week
- Employer: Slate Healthcare, LLC
- Location: Pocatello, ID
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks
- Pay: $2,028/week
- Schedule: Nights, 40 hrs/week, start 11/30/2026
Same core X-ray tech contract as above, listed via Indeed with more detail on 7 on / 7 off nights and full benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k)).
Travel Radiology Technologist X-Ray – $2,137/week
- Employer: Voca Healthcare
- Location: Pocatello, ID
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks
- Pay: Estimated $2,137/week
- Schedule: 4x10 nights, 40 hrs/week, start 11/30/2026
Higher-paying night X-ray contract with strong benefits (health, vision, dental, 401(k) match, bonuses). Best for techs with ~2 years’ recent X-ray experience who want a travel-first agency.
Travel X-Ray Tech – $1,909–$2,010/week
- Employer: Voyage Health
- Location: Pocatello, ID
- Type: Travel/Contract, 13 weeks
- Pay: $1,909–$2,010/week
- Schedule: 4x10 nights, start ASAP
Night X-ray contract with a quick start and clear pay range. Good if you have 2+ years’ recent X-ray experience and want to get to Pocatello sooner than late 2026.
X-Ray/Radiology Tech – $2,104–$2,180/week
- Employer: White Glove Placement, Inc.
- Location: Pocatello, ID
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks
- Pay: $2,104–$2,180/week
- Schedule: 4x10 nights starting around 11/30/2026
Travel X-ray/Rad tech role with strong weekly pay and recruiter support. Nice if you want a big-name travel agency plus health benefits and referral bonuses.
Travel Echo Technologist – $2,558/week
- Employer: MedPro Healthcare Staffing
- Location: Pocatello, ID
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks
- Pay: Estimated $2,558/week
- Schedule: 4x10 days, 40 hrs/week, start 11/30/2026
Echo tech contract with a long-standing, Joint Commission–certified agency. Great if you’ve completed accredited echo/cardiac ultrasound training and want strong clinical and benefits support.
Travel Echo Technologist – $2,657/week
- Employer: Voca Healthcare
- Location: Pocatello, ID
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks
- Pay: Estimated $2,657/week
- Schedule: 4x10 days, 40 hrs/week, start 11/30/2026
Day-shift echo tech role with higher weekly pay and day-one-style benefits (medical, 401(k), bonuses). Good for experienced echo techs who like strong recruiter support and a travel-focused culture.
Travel Echo Technologist – $2,578/week
- Employer: Slate Healthcare
- Location: Pocatello, ID
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks
- Pay: $2,578/week
- Schedule: 4x10 days, start 11/30/2026
Echo/Cardiac Sonographer role covering adult + peds, with BLS, RCS, and RDMS-Peds required. Nice if you want pediatric echo experience, Epic, and a weekday schedule.
Radiology/Cardiology – Echo Tech/Cardiac Sonographer – $2,578/week
- Employer: Slate Healthcare, LLC
- Location: Pocatello, ID
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks
- Pay: $2,578/week
- Schedule: 4x10 days, start 11/30/2026
Indeed listing of the same Slate echo contract, with full benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k)) and weekly pay spelled out.
Travel Echo Technologist – up to $2,824/week
- Employer: LeaderStat
- Location: Pocatello, ID
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks
- Pay: Estimated up to $2,824.20/week
- Schedule: 4x10 days (07:30–17:30), 40 hrs/week, 11/30/2026–03/01/2027
High-paying echo/cardiac sonographer contract with W2 status, 401(k), and full insurance. Good for echo techs with 1+ year full-time experience in the last 2 years who want top-end weekly pay.
RN – CVICU – $2,794/week
- Employer: Slate Healthcare, LLC
- Location: Pocatello, ID
- Type: Travel RN, 13 weeks
- Pay: $2,794/week
- Schedule: 4x12 days, 48 hrs/week, start 11/30/2026
CVICU travel RN role caring for post-cardiac surgery and complex cardiac patients. Great if you have 2+ years CVICU experience and want higher pay for 48-hour weeks.
Registered Nurse RN ICU (CVICU) – ~$2,793–$2,794/week
- Employer: White Glove Placement, Inc.
- Location: Pocatello, ID 83201
- Type: Travel RN, 13 weeks
- Pay: Estimated $2,793–$2,794/week
- Schedule: 4x12 days, start around 11/30/2026
Another CVICU travel RN option with similar schedule and pay, plus big-agency perks like weekly pay, health benefits, and a dedicated recruiter.
If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the fine print, and apply while it’s still live—travel and hospital roles in Pocatello tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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