Pocatello’s hospitals are busy and leaning hard on travelers right now. If you’re in imaging, echo, or critical care, there are several solid contracts plus one local ED tech role.

Employer: Pascack Valley Medical Center (at Portneuf Medical Center )

Pascack Valley Medical Center (at ) Location: Pocatello, ID

Type: Full-time, variable shift, PRN

Pay: Not listed

This ED tech/EMT role supports nurses and physicians in a busy Level II trauma center. Great fit if you have Idaho or National EMT or LPN, 1+ year healthcare experience, and want hands-on emergency care with growth potential.

Employer: AHS Staffing

Location: Pocatello, ID

Type: Travel, 13 weeks

Pay: Estimated $1,959/week (wages + stipends)

(wages + stipends) Schedule: 4x10 nights, 40 hrs/week starting 11/30/2026

Travel X-ray tech contract with solid weekly pay and full benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match). Good for techs with 2+ years’ experience who want strong recruiter support and housing options.

Employer: Aequor Allied Division

Location: Pocatello, ID

Type: Travel, 13 weeks

Pay: Estimated $1,912/week

Schedule: 4x10 shifts, 40 hrs/week, start 11/30/2026

Radiology tech/X-ray role with a standard 13-week contract. Nice option if you want travel pay and a straightforward schedule without nights specifically called out.

Employer: TRS Healthcare

Location: Pocatello, ID

Type: Travel, 13 weeks

Pay: Estimated $1,919/week

Schedule: 4x10 nights, 40 hrs/week, start 11/30/2026

Night-shift X-ray contract with a long-established, RN-founded agency. Good pick if you like nights and want a recruiter team that staffs across many facility types.

Employer: Slate Healthcare

Location: Pocatello, ID

Type: Travel, 13 weeks

Pay: Estimated $2,028/week

Schedule: 8-hr nights, 7 on / 7 off, 40 hrs/week

X-ray role with a 7 on / 7 off schedule for built-in long breaks. Ideal if you want predictable nights plus weekly pay and standard travel benefits.

Employer: Slate Healthcare, LLC

Location: Pocatello, ID

Type: Travel, 13 weeks

Pay: $2,028/week

Schedule: Nights, 40 hrs/week, start 11/30/2026

Same core X-ray tech contract as above, listed via Indeed with more detail on 7 on / 7 off nights and full benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k)).

Employer: Voca Healthcare

Location: Pocatello, ID

Type: Travel, 13 weeks

Pay: Estimated $2,137/week

Schedule: 4x10 nights, 40 hrs/week, start 11/30/2026

Higher-paying night X-ray contract with strong benefits (health, vision, dental, 401(k) match, bonuses). Best for techs with ~2 years’ recent X-ray experience who want a travel-first agency.

Employer: Voyage Health

Location: Pocatello, ID

Type: Travel/Contract, 13 weeks

Pay: $1,909–$2,010/week

Schedule: 4x10 nights, start ASAP

Night X-ray contract with a quick start and clear pay range. Good if you have 2+ years’ recent X-ray experience and want to get to Pocatello sooner than late 2026.

Employer: White Glove Placement, Inc.

Location: Pocatello, ID

Type: Travel, 13 weeks

Pay: $2,104–$2,180/week

Schedule: 4x10 nights starting around 11/30/2026

Travel X-ray/Rad tech role with strong weekly pay and recruiter support. Nice if you want a big-name travel agency plus health benefits and referral bonuses.

Employer: MedPro Healthcare Staffing

Location: Pocatello, ID

Type: Travel, 13 weeks

Pay: Estimated $2,558/week

Schedule: 4x10 days, 40 hrs/week, start 11/30/2026

Echo tech contract with a long-standing, Joint Commission–certified agency. Great if you’ve completed accredited echo/cardiac ultrasound training and want strong clinical and benefits support.

Employer: Voca Healthcare

Location: Pocatello, ID

Type: Travel, 13 weeks

Pay: Estimated $2,657/week

Schedule: 4x10 days, 40 hrs/week, start 11/30/2026

Day-shift echo tech role with higher weekly pay and day-one-style benefits (medical, 401(k), bonuses). Good for experienced echo techs who like strong recruiter support and a travel-focused culture.

Employer: Slate Healthcare

Location: Pocatello, ID

Type: Travel, 13 weeks

Pay: $2,578/week

Schedule: 4x10 days, start 11/30/2026

Echo/Cardiac Sonographer role covering adult + peds, with BLS, RCS, and RDMS-Peds required. Nice if you want pediatric echo experience, Epic, and a weekday schedule.

Employer: Slate Healthcare, LLC

Location: Pocatello, ID

Type: Travel, 13 weeks

Pay: $2,578/week

Schedule: 4x10 days, start 11/30/2026

Indeed listing of the same Slate echo contract, with full benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k)) and weekly pay spelled out.

Employer: LeaderStat

Location: Pocatello, ID

Type: Travel, 13 weeks

Pay: Estimated up to $2,824.20/week

Schedule: 4x10 days (07:30–17:30), 40 hrs/week, 11/30/2026–03/01/2027

High-paying echo/cardiac sonographer contract with W2 status, 401(k), and full insurance. Good for echo techs with 1+ year full-time experience in the last 2 years who want top-end weekly pay.

Employer: Slate Healthcare, LLC

Location: Pocatello, ID

Type: Travel RN, 13 weeks

Pay: $2,794/week

Schedule: 4x12 days, 48 hrs/week, start 11/30/2026

CVICU travel RN role caring for post-cardiac surgery and complex cardiac patients. Great if you have 2+ years CVICU experience and want higher pay for 48-hour weeks.

Employer: White Glove Placement, Inc.

Location: Pocatello, ID 83201

Type: Travel RN, 13 weeks

Pay: Estimated $2,793–$2,794/week

Schedule: 4x12 days, start around 11/30/2026

Another CVICU travel RN option with similar schedule and pay, plus big-agency perks like weekly pay, health benefits, and a dedicated recruiter.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the fine print, and apply while it’s still live—travel and hospital roles in Pocatello tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.