Pocatello’s retail scene is busy right now, with options from fast food to finance to big-box retail. Here are a few solid roles if you like helping customers and staying on your feet.

Employer: Arctic Circle

Arctic Circle Location: Pocatello, ID

Type: Likely part-time, night shift (cashier/front counter)

Likely part-time, (cashier/front counter) Pay: Not listed

Take orders, run the register, and keep things clean while serving burgers and ice cream. Flexible schedules, discounted meals, and clear advancement paths (most managers are promoted from this role).

Employer: TJX Companies – Sierra

Location: Chubbuck, ID (4155 N Yellowstone Hwy – Sierra Trading Post Store 0265)

(4155 N Yellowstone Hwy – Sierra Trading Post Store 0265) Type: Full-time, bonus-eligible

Salary: $74,800 – $102,900/year (starting range, plus bonus eligibility)

Lead the whole store: sales, staffing, merchandising, and loss prevention for a busy off-price retailer. Comes with strong benefits (401(k) match, medical/vision/dental, paid leave, discounts) and room to grow within a Fortune 100 company.

Employer: Mountain America Credit Union

Location: 1012 Yellowstone Ave, Pocatello, ID 83201

Type: Part-time (20–25 hrs/week)

Schedule: Mon–Fri between 8:40am–6:15pm , Sat 8:40am–2:15pm (day off in week when you work Saturday)

Mon–Fri between , Sat (day off in week when you work Saturday) Pay: From $17.50/hour + incentives

Help members with accounts, cards, and everyday banking while building your skills in finance. Offers performance reviews, tuition help, 401(k) match, and solid benefits (for full-time) with a clear training plan.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.