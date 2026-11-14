Pocatello has some solid driving jobs right now, from local food delivery to regional routes. If you’ve got a CDL (or just finished school), there are a few options worth a look.

Employer: Nicholas and Company Inc. Foodservice

Nicholas and Company Inc. Foodservice Location: Pocatello, ID

Type: Full-time

Pay: $30.00 per hour

Local foodservice route work with a 4–5 day week, early 3:30 AM start and done when the route is finished. You’ll run a Class A truck, use a scanner, handle invoices, and deliver to regular customers. Offers health benefits, 401(k) with profit sharing, HSA, wellness program, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: GEX Transport

Location: Pocatello, ID

Type: Not listed (regional company driver)

Not listed (regional company driver) Pay: $1,300–$1,500 per week

Regional CDL A job with weekly home time (about 5 days out, 2 days home). They accept recent CDL school grads (120+ hours) and experienced drivers, with steady miles and standard OTR/regional duties. Contact info is in the posting for faster response.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Pocatello, ID

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25.00–$60.00 per hour

Roadside towing and recovery work, using a tow truck/flatbed to help stranded drivers and move vehicles to shops. Needs solid driving skills, safe loading and securement, and calm customer service in stressful roadside situations; on-the-job training is offered.

If any of these look close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.