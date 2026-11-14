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🏥 Pocatello Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings & $80K+ Roles
Pocatello’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospital work to private practice and remote roles. Here are several solid openings you can scan and apply to fast.
Assessor – Child & Adolescent Mental Health (Remote/Local Travel)
- Employer: Liberty Healthcare Corporation
- Location: Pocatello, ID (work from home + local travel in Bannock/Bingham counties)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $80,000/year
Licensed LCSW, LMFT, LCPC, LPC, or Psychologist? This role is all about doing structured mental health assessments for kids and teens, mostly via telehealth, with some in-person visits in the community. No therapy, just assessments, with weekday daytime hours, strong benefits, 30 days PTO, and mileage reimbursement.
Hearing Instrument Specialist
- Employer: Miracle-Ear
- Location: Pocatello, ID
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $70,000–$85,000/year
If you hold an active Hearing Instrument Specialist (or Audiologist) license, this role mixes patient care and sales in a clinic setting. You’ll test hearing, fit devices, and manage a profitable office, with 401(k) + match, PTO, and employee discounts; main office is in Pocatello with some travel 2 days a week.
Registered Dental Hygienist
- Employer: Pocatello Family Dentistry
- Location: Pocatello, ID
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: From $35/hour
Great fit if you want flexible hours in a local dental office. You’ll handle preventive care, X-rays, and patient education, and work closely with the dentist and team while keeping detailed electronic records.
Sterile Processing Technician – Evening Shift
- Employer: Portneuf Medical Center
- Location: Pocatello, ID
- Type: Full-time, evening shift
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on hospital role making sure surgical instruments and supplies are clean, sterilized, and ready. You’ll support the OR between cases and work with advanced equipment at a Level II Trauma Center. High school diploma/GED required; HSPA certification needed within 18 months, with growth and tuition support available.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there’s more detail on schedule and growth paths in the full posting.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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