Pocatello’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospital work to private practice and remote roles. Here are several solid openings you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Liberty Healthcare Corporation

Liberty Healthcare Corporation Location: Pocatello, ID (work from home + local travel in Bannock/Bingham counties)

(work from home + local travel in Bannock/Bingham counties) Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000/year

Licensed LCSW, LMFT, LCPC, LPC, or Psychologist? This role is all about doing structured mental health assessments for kids and teens, mostly via telehealth, with some in-person visits in the community. No therapy, just assessments, with weekday daytime hours, strong benefits, 30 days PTO, and mileage reimbursement.

Employer: Miracle-Ear

Miracle-Ear Location: Pocatello, ID

Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000–$85,000/year

If you hold an active Hearing Instrument Specialist (or Audiologist) license, this role mixes patient care and sales in a clinic setting. You’ll test hearing, fit devices, and manage a profitable office, with 401(k) + match, PTO, and employee discounts; main office is in Pocatello with some travel 2 days a week.

Employer: Pocatello Family Dentistry

Location: Pocatello, ID

Type: Part-time

Pay: From $35/hour

Great fit if you want flexible hours in a local dental office. You’ll handle preventive care, X-rays, and patient education, and work closely with the dentist and team while keeping detailed electronic records.

Employer: Portneuf Medical Center

Location: Pocatello, ID

Type: Full-time, evening shift

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on hospital role making sure surgical instruments and supplies are clean, sterilized, and ready. You’ll support the OR between cases and work with advanced equipment at a Level II Trauma Center. High school diploma/GED required; HSPA certification needed within 18 months, with growth and tuition support available.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there’s more detail on schedule and growth paths in the full posting.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.