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🐶 Playful, Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Pocatello
Pocatello has some wonderful dogs hoping to meet their new families. If you’re thinking about adding a furry friend to your home, these pups are ready and waiting.
Freya
- Breed: Anatolian Shepherd / Great Pyrenees mix
- Age: Baby (about 5 months)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan with black markings
- Weight: About 40 lbs (and still growing)
- Adoption fee: $200
- Shelter: Pocatello Animal Shelter
- Phone: (208) 234-6156
Freya is a large-breed puppy with a beautiful tan coat and black accents. She’s still very young, so she’ll need a family ready for training, patience, and lots of love as she grows into a big, loyal companion. She is currently available for adoption at Pocatello Animal Shelter.
👉 Meet Freya and apply to adopt on adoptapet
NIPSY
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog / Husky mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/chocolate with tan
- Adoption fee: $150
- Rescue: Aiding 2 Adoption Rescue
- Phone: (208) 220-9915
Nipsy (short for “Nipsy the Nibbler Elf”) is a fun, energetic young pup. Her rescue says she:
- Loves people
- Is good with other dogs
- Even likes cats (she just needs reminders to be gentle)
- Has an adventurous spirit and needs a secure 6-foot fence
- Is kennel trained and potty trained, but still learning
She’s also reported to be good with kids, making her a great match for an active home that can keep up with her playful energy and continue her training.
👉 Meet Nipsy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Pocatello, ID area and one of these dogs sounds like a match, please call the listed shelter or rescue to set up a visit or start an adoption application. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.