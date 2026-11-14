Pocatello has some wonderful dogs hoping to meet their new families. If you’re thinking about adding a furry friend to your home, these pups are ready and waiting.

Breed: Anatolian Shepherd / Great Pyrenees mix

Anatolian Shepherd / Great Pyrenees mix Age: Baby (about 5 months)

(about 5 months) Gender: Female

Color: Tan with black markings

Tan with black markings Weight: About 40 lbs (and still growing)

About (and still growing) Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Pocatello Animal Shelter

Phone: (208) 234-6156

Freya is a large-breed puppy with a beautiful tan coat and black accents. She’s still very young, so she’ll need a family ready for training, patience, and lots of love as she grows into a big, loyal companion. She is currently available for adoption at Pocatello Animal Shelter.

👉 Meet Freya and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog / Husky mix

German Shepherd Dog / Husky mix Age: Young

Gender: Female

Color: Brown/chocolate with tan

Brown/chocolate with tan Adoption fee: $150

Rescue: Aiding 2 Adoption Rescue

Phone: (208) 220-9915

Nipsy (short for “Nipsy the Nibbler Elf”) is a fun, energetic young pup. Her rescue says she:

Loves people

Is good with other dogs

Even likes cats (she just needs reminders to be gentle)

(she just needs reminders to be gentle) Has an adventurous spirit and needs a secure 6-foot fence

and needs a Is kennel trained and potty trained, but still learning

She’s also reported to be good with kids, making her a great match for an active home that can keep up with her playful energy and continue her training.

👉 Meet Nipsy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Pocatello, ID area and one of these dogs sounds like a match, please call the listed shelter or rescue to set up a visit or start an adoption application. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.