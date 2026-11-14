Pocatello has some very sweet cats hoping for a cozy home. Here are a few local kitties who are ready to meet you.

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby / black

Shelter: Smitten Kitten Rescue Corporation (Pocatello, ID)

Peaches is a young, medium-haired tabby kitten with dark, beautiful markings. She’s being cared for by Smitten Kitten Rescue Corporation, where she’s waiting for a safe, loving home to grow up in.

👉 Meet Peaches and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby / black

Shelter: Smitten Kitten Rescue Corporation (Pocatello, ID)

Bella is another darling medium-haired tabby kitten with dark coloring. She’s also with Smitten Kitten Rescue Corporation and is looking for a family who will give her lots of love and gentle care.

👉 Meet Bella and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult (about 4 years )

Adult (about ) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with white markings

Weight: About 12.6 lbs

About Adoption Fee: $50

Shelter: Pocatello Animal Shelter

Shelter Phone: (208) 234-6156

Puff is a handsome black-and-white adult cat, a nice medium size and past the wild kitten stage. He is available for adoption at the Pocatello Animal Shelter and would love a calm, caring home.

👉 Meet Puff and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Pocatello, ID, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful cats. Share this with friends and family so these kitties can find their forever families.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.