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🚧 Sunday night lane & ramp closures on I-15 northbound
🚧 Northbound I-15 lane & ramp closures Sunday night
Northbound I-15 near Pocatello will have lane and ramp closures Sunday night so crews can check and smooth new pavement.
• One northbound lane on I-15 will be closed from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. starting at the Pocatello Creek Interchange (Exit 71) and continuing past the 2-1/2 Mile Bridge. • From 11 p.m. to 2 a.m., these ramps will be closed:
- NB on-ramp at Pocatello Creek Interchange
- NB on- and off-ramps at Northgate Interchange (Exit 73)
- EB off-ramp from I-86 (Exit 63B) • Drivers on I-86 heading north of Pocatello on I-15 will be detoured to Center Street Interchange (Exit 69).
Work is weather-dependent.
Drivers should stay alert, follow work zone signs, and obey posted speeds.
For updates: • Website: itd.idaho.gov/project/15northgatetoblackfoot
• Call: 208-252-5553
• Email: info@pocatellotoidahofalls.org
• Traffic info: 511.idaho.gov
More Info: Northbound I-15 lane and ramp closures planned Sun...
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