🚧 Northbound I-15 lane & ramp closures Sunday night

Northbound I-15 near Pocatello will have lane and ramp closures Sunday night so crews can check and smooth new pavement.

• One northbound lane on I-15 will be closed from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. starting at the Pocatello Creek Interchange (Exit 71) and continuing past the 2-1/2 Mile Bridge. • From 11 p.m. to 2 a.m., these ramps will be closed:

NB on-ramp at Pocatello Creek Interchange

at NB on- and off-ramps at Northgate Interchange (Exit 73)

at EB off-ramp from I-86 (Exit 63B) • Drivers on I-86 heading north of Pocatello on I-15 will be detoured to Center Street Interchange (Exit 69).

Work is weather-dependent.

Drivers should stay alert, follow work zone signs, and obey posted speeds.

For updates: • Website: itd.idaho.gov/project/15northgatetoblackfoot

• Call: 208-252-5553

• Email: info@pocatellotoidahofalls.org

• Traffic info: 511.idaho.gov