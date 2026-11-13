Pocatello’s industrial side is busy, and a few solid employers are hiring hands-on help. If you like physical work, machines, and steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: Morton Buildings

Location: Pocatello, ID

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help build Morton’s well-known post-frame buildings by running plant equipment and assembling building components. This role is active and physical (lifting up to 75 lbs) and comes with strong benefits like medical/dental, paid holidays, vacation, sick time, 401(k), and an ESOP retirement program that makes you a part-owner.

Employer: Western States Equipment

Location: Pocatello, ID (heavy travel to mine sites)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Field role for someone with heavy equipment repair experience who likes being out at mine sites, doing preventative maintenance and safety checks on big machines. You’ll use diagnostic software, travel a lot (up to 80%), and work with customers directly, so it’s a good fit if you’re both technical and people-focused.

Employer: UPS

Location: Pocatello, ID

Type: Full-time

Salary: $21.00/hour base pay

Fast-paced warehouse job loading, unloading, and sorting packages—think serious daily workout and a tight team environment. UPS offers excellent weekly pay, growth paths, 401(k), pension, $0 healthcare premium after a waiting period, paid vacation, sick time, and holidays, plus a quick online application that can lead to an offer in minutes.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has related roles you can jump to from the listing.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.