Pocatello has steady demand for people who like to stay active and keep spaces clean and welcoming. If you enjoy hands-on work and seeing instant results, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Five Rivers Hospitality

Five Rivers Hospitality Location: Pocatello, ID

Type: Internship

Pay: $10 – $12 per hour

Help guests feel at home by keeping hotel rooms and common areas spotless—making beds, vacuuming, mopping, restocking, and handling laundry. Great fit if you’re organized, like working on a team, and want experience in hospitality.

Employer: Exclusive Mobile Details

Exclusive Mobile Details Location: Pocatello, ID

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Travel to customers and make their cars shine with full interior and exterior detailing. Good for someone who’s detail-focused, can work independently, and has their own detailing gear and reliable transportation.

Employer: U-Haul

Location: Pocatello, ID

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (bonus and same-day pay available)

Keep a busy U-Haul facility clean and inviting by sweeping, mopping, and maintaining storage units, hallways, and restrooms. Comes with on-the-job training and access to a wide range of potential benefits like insurance, paid time off (if eligible), and discounts.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the details, and send in a quick application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.