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🏭 Pocatello Manufacturing Jobs: Multiple Openings From Entry-Level Up
Pocatello’s production scene is busy right now, with food plants, retail production, and mining support all hiring. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these are worth a look.
Manufacturing Worker – 1st & 2nd Shift
- Employer: Amy’s Kitchen
- Location: Pocatello, ID 83202
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $15.36/hr
Entry-level role helping make and package Amy’s organic frozen foods. No experience needed, weeks of paid training, and solid perks like product discounts, PTO, 401(k) match, bonuses, and on-site meals.
Manufacturing Operator V – 1st & 2nd Shift
- Employer: Amy’s Kitchen
- Location: 221 Phil Meador Ave, Pocatello, ID 83202
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $16.61–$23.47/hr
Higher-level packaging line role rotating between machines like overwrap, carton loader, and case packer. Good fit if you like fast-paced work, learning different stations, and want advancement, bonuses, PTO, 401(k) match, and education support.
Production Supervisor
- Employer: Easterseals-Goodwill Northern Rocky Mountain Inc.
- Location: Pocatello, ID
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Leads production at a Goodwill facility, sometimes acting as Supervisor in Charge for the whole site. Mix of floor supervision, guest/donor service, and hands-on work, with PTO, 401(k) with up to 4% match, tuition help, and store discounts.
Technical Communicator – Mining
- Employer: Western States CAT
- Location: Pocatello, ID
- Type: Likely full-time (not explicitly stated)
- Pay: Not listed
Senior technical role supporting Caterpillar mining equipment—you’ll be the go-to expert for complex diagnostics, failure analysis, and field support. Ideal if you have 5+ years as a heavy mining equipment tech and want to move into a higher-impact, problem-solving position with travel.
If one of these looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.