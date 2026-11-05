🏭 Pocatello Manufacturing Jobs: Multiple Openings From Entry-Level Up

Pocatello’s production scene is busy right now, with food plants, retail production, and mining support all hiring. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: Amy’s Kitchen

Amy’s Kitchen Location: Pocatello, ID 83202

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.36/hr

Entry-level role helping make and package Amy’s organic frozen foods. No experience needed, weeks of paid training, and solid perks like product discounts, PTO, 401(k) match, bonuses, and on-site meals.

Employer: Amy’s Kitchen

Amy’s Kitchen Location: 221 Phil Meador Ave, Pocatello, ID 83202

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.61–$23.47/hr

Higher-level packaging line role rotating between machines like overwrap, carton loader, and case packer. Good fit if you like fast-paced work, learning different stations, and want advancement, bonuses, PTO, 401(k) match, and education support.

Employer: Easterseals-Goodwill Northern Rocky Mountain Inc.

Location: Pocatello, ID

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Leads production at a Goodwill facility, sometimes acting as Supervisor in Charge for the whole site. Mix of floor supervision, guest/donor service, and hands-on work, with PTO, 401(k) with up to 4% match, tuition help, and store discounts.

Employer: Western States CAT

Location: Pocatello, ID

Type: Likely full-time (not explicitly stated)

Likely full-time (not explicitly stated) Pay: Not listed

Senior technical role supporting Caterpillar mining equipment—you’ll be the go-to expert for complex diagnostics, failure analysis, and field support. Ideal if you have 5+ years as a heavy mining equipment tech and want to move into a higher-impact, problem-solving position with travel.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.