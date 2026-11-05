👔 Pocatello Management Jobs: Multiple Leadership Roles Open

Pocatello has some solid leadership roles open right now, especially if you like running teams and keeping operations smooth. Here are a few worth a closer look.

Employer: Rexel USA (Platt Electric Supply)

Location: Pocatello, ID

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run the local electrical supply branch, lead the team, and own the P&L, safety, and sales growth. This role mixes people leadership with hands-on operations like inventory control, customer relationships, and sometimes helping with deliveries or counter sales. Strong B2B, sales/operations background and 2+ years of leadership experience are key.

Employer: Idaho State University

Location: Pocatello – Main Campus

Type: Classified staff, 12 months/year, on-campus

Salary: From $21.25/hour, DOE

Application deadline: Apply on or before November 12, 2026

Lead the scheduling and setup of campus spaces and events, from meetings to conferences. You’ll coordinate rooms, A/V, catering, and budgets, supervise staff, and help plan how space is used to bring in revenue. Good fit if you like event logistics, solving problems, and working with many campus departments.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—similar roles tend to pop up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.