🏥 Pocatello Healthcare Hiring: Multiple RN, SLP & Caregiver Roles

Pocatello’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospital roles to home health and travel contracts. If you’re in patient care or support, there’s likely a fit for your skills here.

Employer: Vetted Solutions

Vetted Solutions Location: Pocatello, ID

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help patients understand insurance, costs, and payment options so money doesn’t block their care. You’ll review benefits, find charity or payment plans, and work closely with clinical and billing teams using financial tools and analytics.

Employer: Portneuf Medical Center

Location: Pocatello, ID

Type: Full-time, day shift

Salary: Not listed

Clinic RN role in a cardiology setting at a regional Level II Trauma Center. You’ll provide direct patient care, support providers, and lead other clinical staff, with growth opportunities, tuition help, and strong benefits.

Employer: Enhabit Home Health & Hospice

Location: Pocatello, ID

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Great fit for an RN with Medicare home health or hospice experience who loves education and quality. You’ll review and approve clinical documentation, coach field staff, and support regulatory readiness, with PTO, 401(k) match, and CE/scholarship options.

Employer: Fusion Medical Staffing – Therapy

Location: Facility in Pocatello, ID

Facility in Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, days

Pay: Approx. $2,073 per week (package based on 8-hr shifts, 40 hrs/week)

13-week SLP travel assignment with day-one medical, dental, and vision, 401(k) match, CEU and license reimbursement, and strong recruiter support. You’ll evaluate and treat communication and swallowing disorders while enjoying traveler perks and weekly pay.

Employer: Not listed (local franchise)

Not listed (local franchise) Location: Pocatello, ID

Type: Full-time (Guaranteed 30 hours/week)

Compensation: Competitive pay + $250 monthly bonus

Flexible caregiver role covering different clients when regular staff are out. You’ll get daily pay, guaranteed hours, health insurance, PTO, and training while helping with personal care, light housekeeping, meals, and companionship across multiple homes.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has more details and related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.