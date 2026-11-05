🍽️ Pocatello Food & Hospitality: Multiple Local Openings

Pocatello’s food scene is busy and hiring. If you like working with people, food, or in a salon setting, there are a few solid options open right now.

Employer: Pocatello New Hong Kong Restaurant

Pocatello New Hong Kong Restaurant Location: Pocatello, ID

Type: Part-time

Pay: From $13.00/hour

Fast-paced kitchen role where you’ll cook a variety of dishes, help with prep, and keep things clean and safe. Good fit if you already have some kitchen experience and want to grow your skills in a busy, team-focused restaurant.

Employer: Sport Clips Haircuts

Location: 231 West Quinn Rd. Suite D, Pocatello, ID 83201

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (hourly with performance-based increases)

Leadership role for a licensed cosmetologist or barber who wants to help run a busy men’s salon. Comes with paid training, health insurance, 401(k) with match, PTO, paid holidays, shift differentials, and mental health support, plus a steady flow of clients.

Location: Pocatello, ID

Type: Part-time to full-time ( 20–40 hours/week )

Part-time to full-time ( ) Pay: $14.00–$16.00/hour

Hands-on bakery job making dough, baked goods, and helping with packaging and customers. No experience needed—they’ll train you—and it includes health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, employee discount, and a flexible schedule.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send an application while it’s still posted.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.