🛒 Several Customer Service & Retail Jobs in Pocatello, ID

Pocatello has a nice mix of customer-facing jobs right now, from phones to sales floors to service counters. Good options here if you like helping people and want steady work.

Employer: Salt Lake Express

Salt Lake Express Location: Pocatello, ID (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: From $12.00/hour

Benefits: 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision

Phone-based role helping bus passengers book trips, change reservations, and solve problems in a fast-paced call center. Great fit if you’re patient, calm under pressure, and want steady hours with benefits and the option for multiple shifts (must work every other weekend).

Employer: Mattress Firm

Location: Pocatello, ID (may support Ammon, ID at times)

(may support Ammon, ID at times) Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Approx. $53,000–$65,000/year (base + uncapped commission)

(base + uncapped commission) Benefits: 401(k) with match, medical, dental, vision, on-demand pay, employee discounts

401(k) with match, medical, dental, vision, on-demand pay, employee discounts Application deadline: 12/04/2026

Retail sales role where you become a “Sleep Expert” and guide customers to the right mattress while earning commission on top of base pay. Good for outgoing people who like sales, want higher earning potential, and enjoy building long-term customer relationships.

Employer: Jackson Group Peterbilt

Location: Pocatello, ID

Type: Likely full-time (not stated, but standard for this role)

Likely full-time (not stated, but standard for this role) Pay: Competitive (not listed)

Competitive (not listed) Benefits: PTO, paid holidays, 401(k) with employer contribution, health plan, bonuses, training

Front-desk style role in a clean, modern truck service shop, working face-to-face with customers to write repair orders and explain service work. Ideal if you have 1–3 years of customer service, like detailed paperwork, and want long-term growth and training in the automotive/HD truck world.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, still click through—often employers have similar roles open or upcoming.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.