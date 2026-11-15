Standing under a tree dripping with monarch butterflies is one of the best free things on the West Coast, and mid-November is when it starts to peak. The catch is that there are far fewer butterflies than there used to be.

Western monarchs fly south from the Pacific Northwest each winter and settle into the same coastal groves in California. Here are three you can visit, plus how to plan around the numbers.

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Check the count before you drive

The Xerces Society’s Western Monarch Count tallied 12,260 butterflies across 249 sites at the most recent Thanksgiving count. That’s the third-lowest total since counting began in 1997.

Pacific Grove’s sanctuary logged 188 in that count, down from 6,508 in 2023. A grove can hold thousands one year and almost none the next, so don’t promise anyone a curtain of orange wings.

The Pacific Grove Museum of Natural History posts a weekly count during the season, so look before you go.

When to go and how to spot them

Peak viewing runs from mid-November through December. Pick a sunny late morning or afternoon once the temperature climbs past 55°F, when the monarchs start to flutter and bask in the light.

Want to see tight clusters instead? Go early on a cool morning or on an overcast day, but know that clusters look like dead leaves until something moves. Bring binoculars (Xerces suggests 8×42 or 10×50), a camera with a good zoom, and layers.

Pacific Grove Monarch Sanctuary

If you only go to one, make it this one. The sanctuary at 250 Ridge Road in Pacific Grove, the town that calls itself Butterfly Town, USA, is free, open sunrise to sunset, and needs no reservation.

The paths are wide and paved, and museum docents are usually on site from about 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. between November and February, weather permitting. They’re the reason you’ll spot clusters you’d otherwise walk right past.

Parking is free on nearby streets, though spaces are limited. Take the rules seriously: messing with a monarch here can mean a fine of up to $1,000, and pets aren’t allowed.

Natural Bridges State Beach, Santa Cruz

This is California’s only state park set aside as a monarch preserve. The shaded Monarch Trail is a wooden boardwalk with a gentle grade that ends at an observation deck.

The park is open 8 a.m. to sunset, and parking at the entry kiosk is $10. Free street parking is nearby, and Lighthouse Field State Beach down the coast is another monarch grove with free lots along West Cliff Drive.

Santa Cruz has plenty to stack with it, so here are more things to do in Santa Cruz.

Pismo State Beach Monarch Butterfly Grove

Down on the Central Coast, this eucalyptus grove sits along Highway 1 between Grover Beach and Pismo Beach, near the North Beach Campground. State parks describes it as generally one of the largest overwintering sites for western monarchs.

Entry is free and it’s open sunrise to sunset. The trails are wide, flat and mostly even, and docent tours are offered, but parking is limited and restroom facilities are minimal.

How to visit without bothering them

Stay on marked paths and behind barriers. Don’t touch or handle monarchs (California has a strict no-handling rule), skip the bug spray in the grove, and keep your voice low.

Watch your step too, since grounded monarchs are easy to squish. Heading to one of these groves this season? Tell us which one you picked.

Trip tips: grab a rental car to get out here, lock in your hotel before the good rooms are gone, or skip both and book a camper van instead.

Rules and fees change, so always confirm current requirements before you go.

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