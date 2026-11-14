Plymouth’s cheese plants are busy and hiring. If you like hands-on work, steady hours, and don’t mind some noise and lifting, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Sartori

Sartori Location: Plymouth, WI (West Main plant)

(West Main plant) Type: Full-time , 2nd shift, 2-2-3 rotation, 4:00pm–4:00am

, 2nd shift, 2-2-3 rotation, Pay: $21.00/hr + $2.00/hr 2nd shift premium

This role runs the cheese packaging line: loading bags, boxing, palletizing, and doing quality checks and documentation. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, can lift 40 lb cheese blocks, and want a higher hourly rate for night work.

Employer: Sartori

Sartori Location: Plymouth, WI (East Main plant)

(East Main plant) Type: Full-time , 1st shift, 7:00am–3:15pm, Monday–Friday

, 1st shift, Pay: Not listed

You’ll help make grated cheese by loading ingredients into cooking tanks, moving product with a powered pallet truck, and handling sanitation. Great if you want a steady weekday schedule and have (or want) experience in food manufacturing.

Employer: Sartori Company

Location: Plymouth, WI

Type: Full-time , 1st shift, 7:00am–3:00pm, Monday–Friday

, 1st shift, Pay: Not listed

This is a lead role on the converting team, guiding a small group to turn raw materials into finished cheese products while meeting safety and quality standards. Good match if you have food manufacturing experience and want to step into leadership while still working on the floor.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—employers often list related openings on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.