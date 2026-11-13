Healthcare hiring around Plymouth, WI is steady, with solid options for nurses and advanced practice providers who want clinic hours and a stable schedule.

Employer: Aurora Health Care / Advocate Aurora Health

Aurora Health Care / Advocate Aurora Health Location: Plymouth & Sheboygan, WI (Aurora Urgent Care)

Plymouth & Sheboygan, WI (Aurora Urgent Care) Type: Full-time or part-time weekend program (urgent care clinic)

Full-time or part-time weekend program (urgent care clinic) Salary: Not listed

Ambulatory/outpatient RN role in an urgent care clinic with extended hours, focused on minor illnesses and injuries that need quick attention. You’ll use evidence-based practice, work with an interdisciplinary team, and have a clear physical requirements outline so you know exactly what the job demands.

Employer: Advocate Aurora Health

Advocate Aurora Health Location: Plymouth, WI

Type: Full-time primary care

primary care Salary: Not listed

Advanced practice role in a primary care clinic, handling assessment, diagnosis, treatment plans, and preventive care for a range of ages. You’ll work on an interdisciplinary team, use your own clinical judgment, and have time set aside for quality, safety, and professional development.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.