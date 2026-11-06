📣 Plymouth, WI Sales & Marketing – Multiple Roles With Strong Pay

Plymouth’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with solid openings from local, family-owned companies. If you’re good with people and numbers, this is a nice moment to make a move.

Employer: Carbliss – THE PREMIUM Ready to Drink Cocktail (SNFood & Beverage)

Carbliss – THE PREMIUM Ready to Drink Cocktail (SNFood & Beverage) Location: Plymouth, WI (must live within 60 miles; hybrid: 3 days in office, 2 days at home)

(must live within 60 miles; hybrid: 3 days in office, 2 days at home) Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive salary + bonus (exact range not listed)

Run Carbliss’s national sampling program and manage brand ambassadors and agencies across multiple states. Good fit if you have 3+ years in field/experiential marketing or events, like data and KPIs, and want strong benefits (401k match, paid leave, annual trip for two, and more).

Employer: Plymouth Industries, Inc.

Location: Plymouth, WI (hybrid remote; ~50% travel)

(hybrid remote; ~50% travel) Type: Full-time

Salary: $65,000–$75,000 base + uncapped commission

Sell custom material handling equipment, carts, and racks to B2B customers while growing a territory and your income. Ideal if you have 3+ years of outside sales, can travel, and like pairing mechanical/3D thinking with relationship-building. Strong benefits, 401(k) match, and a family-owned culture.

Employer: Sargento

Location: Plymouth, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead Sargento’s Trade Planning team, managing trade spend, customer profitability, and data-driven sales decisions. Great for someone with 7+ years in trade/finance/sales analytics, strong Excel and syndicated data skills, and an interest in people leadership. Sargento highlights standout benefits like top-tier 401(k) contribution, half-day Fridays, tuition help, and relocation support.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Plymouth employers often grow roles around the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.