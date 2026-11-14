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Plymouth
🍽️ Plymouth NH Food Jobs – Multiple Kitchen Roles Up to $75K
4 days ago
Plymouth’s restaurant scene is busy, and The Common Man’s Italian Farmhouse is growing its team. If you like a fast-paced kitchen and steady hours, these are worth a look.
Sous Chef – Italian Farmhouse
- Employer: The Common Man – Italian Farmhouse
- Location: Plymouth, NH
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $55,000 – $65,000 per year
- Benefits: 401(k) matching, health, dental, vision, paid time off, food provided, referral program
- Why it’s worth a click: Help lead a busy Italian kitchen, oversee daily operations, and mentor staff while working closely with the Kitchen Manager/Chef.
Chef / Kitchen Manager – Italian Farmhouse
- Employer: The Common Man – Italian Farmhouse
- Location: Plymouth, NH
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $65,000 – $75,000 per year
- Benefits: 401(k), 401(k) matching, health, dental, vision, paid time off, food provided
- Why it’s worth a click: Lead the whole back-of-house team, manage food quality, costs, and training, and shape a consistent Italian-inspired menu.
Dishwasher
- Employer: The Common Man
- Location: Plymouth, NH
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Pay: $16.00 – $20.00 per hour
- Benefits: 401(k) matching, health, dental, employee discount, paid time off, referral program, family meals
- Why it’s worth a click: Great entry role with a flexible schedule and a chance to learn prep and cooking skills in a fast-paced kitchen.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there’s room to grow once you’re in the door.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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