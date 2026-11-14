Plymouth’s restaurant scene is busy, and The Common Man’s Italian Farmhouse is growing its team. If you like a fast-paced kitchen and steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: The Common Man – Italian Farmhouse

The Common Man – Italian Farmhouse Location: Plymouth, NH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $55,000 – $65,000 per year

Benefits: 401(k) matching, health, dental, vision, paid time off, food provided, referral program

401(k) matching, health, dental, vision, paid time off, food provided, referral program Why it’s worth a click: Help lead a busy Italian kitchen, oversee daily operations, and mentor staff while working closely with the Kitchen Manager/Chef.

Employer: The Common Man – Italian Farmhouse

The Common Man – Italian Farmhouse Location: Plymouth, NH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $65,000 – $75,000 per year

Benefits: 401(k), 401(k) matching, health, dental, vision, paid time off, food provided

401(k), 401(k) matching, health, dental, vision, paid time off, food provided Why it’s worth a click: Lead the whole back-of-house team, manage food quality, costs, and training, and shape a consistent Italian-inspired menu.

Employer: The Common Man

Location: Plymouth, NH

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $16.00 – $20.00 per hour

Benefits: 401(k) matching, health, dental, employee discount, paid time off, referral program, family meals

401(k) matching, health, dental, employee discount, paid time off, referral program, family meals Why it’s worth a click: Great entry role with a flexible schedule and a chance to learn prep and cooking skills in a fast-paced kitchen.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there’s room to grow once you’re in the door.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.