Plymouth’s retail scene is busy right now, with auto parts and convenience stores both hiring. Good mix of full-time and part-time work, plus some solid benefits if you want to stay long term.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

O'Reilly Auto Parts Location: Plymouth, NH

Plymouth, NH Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the store team on your shift and help with sales, customer service, and store operations. You’ll support the managers, handle opening/closing, and keep things running smoothly. Comes with paid time off, 401(k) with employer contributions, stock purchase plan, health benefits, tuition help, and clear career growth paths.

Employer: Energy North Group (Haffner’s/Tradewinds)

Location: Plymouth, NH

Plymouth, NH Type: Part-time

Pay: $16.00–$21.00 per hour + **up to $300 sign-on bonus***

Help customers in a busy convenience store, keep shelves stocked and the store clean, and follow rules for age-restricted sales. Offers on-demand pay, store and fuel discounts, and health/dental and tuition reimbursement for full-time roles, plus strong promotion potential.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

O'Reilly Auto Parts Location: Plymouth, NH

Plymouth, NH Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-line role helping customers find the right auto parts in-store and by phone, handling the register, returns, and basic in-store services like testing batteries (where allowed). Includes paid time off, 401(k) with employer contributions, stock purchase plan, health benefits, wellness programs, and tuition assistance, with room to move up.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.