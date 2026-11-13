Plymouth’s schools and university are hiring for some very cool teaching roles right now, from counseling to music production to TV & media. If you like working with students and want the mountains in your backyard, these are worth a look.

Employer: Plymouth State University

Plymouth State University Location: Plymouth, NH

Type: Full-time, 9-month, tenure-track

Salary: $68,000 – $95,000 per academic year

Priority review deadline: 5:00 pm, Friday, October 9, 2026

Teach graduate counseling students in a CACREP-accredited program and help shape future clinical mental health counselors. Role includes a 70% teaching / 15% service / 15% research load, with optional summer teaching and a strong focus on ethical, culturally responsive practice and community partnerships.

Employer: SAU #48 / Plymouth Regional High School

Location: Plymouth, NH

Type: Temporary, in-person

Dates: January 15, 2027 – June 11, 2027

Salary: $45,843 – $85,902 per year (prorated)

Perfect for an industry pro in TV, film, or digital media who wants to teach without a traditional education degree. You’ll guide students in camera work, lighting, audio, editing, and broadcasting, with access to health, dental, FSA, retirement, and professional development benefits per district policy.

Employer: Plymouth State University

Plymouth State University Location: Plymouth, NH

Type: Full-time, 9-month

Salary: $57,000 – $65,000 per academic year

Join PSU’s School of Integrated Liberal Arts to teach digital music production, recording, mixing, live audio, sound design, and music entrepreneurship. This role is 85% teaching/advising and 15% service/production, with chances to run concerts, showcases, and recording projects and to build partnerships with creative industry pros.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting sparks ideas or related roles at the same school.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.