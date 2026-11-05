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🏥 Plymouth, NH Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings
Plymouth’s health scene is busy, and that means steady demand for nurses, therapists, and pharmacy staff. Here are a few solid roles worth a look if you want to work in care and still enjoy small‑town New Hampshire life.
Travel ED RN – Emergency Department – $2,499/week
- Employer: MedPro Healthcare Staffing
- Location: Plymouth, NH
- Salary: Approx. $2,499 per week (travel package estimate)
- Type: Full-time, Travel, 13-week contract, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr day shifts
Travel ER role for experienced RNs who like fast-paced work and variety. Comes with travel perks like weekly pay, housing or housing allowance, health insurance, 401(k) match, and travel reimbursement.
Travel Physical Therapist – Outpatient – $2,423/week
- Employer: Anders Group, LLC
- Location: Plymouth, NH
- Salary: Approx. $2,423 per week (travel package estimate)
- Type: Full-time, Travel, 13-week contract, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr day shifts
Outpatient PT contract with steady daytime hours and strong travel benefits. Anders Group highlights day-one medical, dental, vision, 401(k), CEU and licensure reimbursement, per diems, and referral bonuses.
Pharmacy Technician
- Employer: CVS Health
- Location: Plymouth, NH (Retail Pharmacy)
- Salary: $16.50 – $25.00 per hour
- Type: Full-time, ~40 hrs/week
- Application window expected to close: 01/30/2027
Front-line pharmacy role helping fill prescriptions, support customers, and keep the pharmacy running smoothly. CVS offers a training program, medical/dental/vision benefits, paid time off, retirement options, and wellness programs for eligible full-time staff.
If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the details, and get your application in while the roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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