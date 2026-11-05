🏥 Plymouth, NH Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Plymouth’s health scene is busy, and that means steady demand for nurses, therapists, and pharmacy staff. Here are a few solid roles worth a look if you want to work in care and still enjoy small‑town New Hampshire life.

Employer: MedPro Healthcare Staffing

MedPro Healthcare Staffing Location: Plymouth, NH

Salary: Approx. $2,499 per week (travel package estimate)

(travel package estimate) Type: Full-time, Travel, 13-week contract, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr day shifts

Travel ER role for experienced RNs who like fast-paced work and variety. Comes with travel perks like weekly pay, housing or housing allowance, health insurance, 401(k) match, and travel reimbursement.

Employer: Anders Group, LLC

Location: Plymouth, NH

Salary: Approx. $2,423 per week (travel package estimate)

(travel package estimate) Type: Full-time, Travel, 13-week contract, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr day shifts

Outpatient PT contract with steady daytime hours and strong travel benefits. Anders Group highlights day-one medical, dental, vision, 401(k), CEU and licensure reimbursement, per diems, and referral bonuses.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Plymouth, NH (Retail Pharmacy)

Salary: $16.50 – $25.00 per hour

Type: Full-time, ~40 hrs/week

Application window expected to close: 01/30/2027

Front-line pharmacy role helping fill prescriptions, support customers, and keep the pharmacy running smoothly. CVS offers a training program, medical/dental/vision benefits, paid time off, retirement options, and wellness programs for eligible full-time staff.

If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the details, and get your application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.