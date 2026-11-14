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Plymouth
🛒 Plymouth, NC Customer Service Jobs – Multiple Store Leadership Roles
3 days ago
Plymouth’s retail scene is steady, and several big-name stores are hiring for leadership roles right now. If you like helping customers and keeping a store running smoothly, these are worth a look.
Assistant Store Leader (Assistant Manager) – 7‑Eleven
- Employer: 7‑Eleven
- Location: Plymouth, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This role supports the Store Leader with day-to-day operations, staff coaching, and customer service. Comes with full-time hours, management experience, and a strong promote-from-within focus plus benefits like health coverage, PTO, 401(k), holiday pay, bonuses, and tuition help.
FT Customer Service Leader – Food Lion
- Employer: Food Lion
- Location: 824 US Hwy 64 E, Plymouth, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Front-end leadership role helping run registers, office work, and customer service standards. Good fit if you like a busy grocery environment, staying on your feet, and learning both cash office and front-end operations.
Assistant Store Manager – NAPA Auto Parts
- Employer: NAPA Auto Parts
- Location: Plymouth, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on assistant manager job mixing customer sales with store operations like inventory, deliveries, and team coaching. Great if you’re into cars or parts and want a pathway to Store Manager with lots of customer contact.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby and options to get alerts.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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