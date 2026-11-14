Plymouth has a nice mix of customer-facing jobs right now, from pizza shops to labs and gas stations. Good options here if you like talking with people and want flexible hours or a path into management.

Employer: Eurofins US Food, Feed, & Supplement Testing

Eurofins US Food, Feed, & Supplement Testing Location: Plymouth, MN

Salary: $19.00/hr

Type: Full-time (35–40 hrs/week)

Schedule: Shifts between 9:00 AM–9:00 PM, Mon–Fri with rotating weekends every 3–4 weeks

This role supports Tasteocracy research participants by phone, email, chat, and text, helping them with questions and scheduling for studies. Good fit if you like detailed work, using multiple computer systems, and want steady hours plus full-time benefits.

Employer: Eurofins US Food, Feed, & Supplement Testing

Eurofins US Food, Feed, & Supplement Testing Location: Plymouth, MN

Salary: $19.00/hr

Type: Part-time (up to 25 hrs/week)

Schedule: Shifts between 9:00 AM–9:00 PM, Mon–Fri with rotating weekends every 3–4 weeks

Same core work as the full-time role—supporting research participants and helping with recruiting—but with fewer hours and more flexibility. Great if you want professional office-style experience without a full-time commitment.

Employer: Domino’s (Team Honey Badger)

Location: Plymouth, MN

Salary: Starting at $13/hr

Type: Part-time

Schedule: Evenings and late-night shifts, flexible hours

Take orders, make pizzas, handle payments, and keep things running smoothly in a fast-paced, team-focused store. No experience needed, training is provided, and there’s a clear path to move up into leadership roles.

Employer: Coborn’s

Location: Plymouth, MN

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Lead the produce department, from stocking and fresh-cut prep to ordering, scheduling, and tracking shrink. This is a good step-up role if you like grocery retail, want leadership duties, and value perks like employee discount, ESOP, 401(k) match, PTO, and health benefits.

Employer: Circle K

Location: Plymouth, MN

Salary: $16.00–$19.00/hr (hiring range)

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Flexible days, evenings, overnights, and weekends

Help run a busy convenience store, including supervising staff, hiring, cash handling, and merchandising. Comes with weekly pay, bonuses, benefits, 401(k) match, and tuition reimbursement, plus a clear management career path.

Employer: The UPS Store

Location: Plymouth, MN 55447

Salary: $14.00–$16.00/hr (listed as per year but range fits hourly)

(listed as per year but range fits hourly) Type: Full-time or Part-time

Schedule: Flexible; store open Mon–Fri 8:30 AM–7 PM, Sat 10–4, Sun 10–3

Help customers with shipping, Amazon returns, copying, shredding, and faxing in a fast-paced shop. No experience needed and they’ll work around school or semi-retired schedules.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s still up—Plymouth roles like these tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.