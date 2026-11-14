undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🍽️ Plymouth, MN Food & Hospitality Jobs With Multiple Manager Roles
Plymouth’s food and hospitality scene is busy and hiring. If you like leading teams and keeping guests happy, these local spots are worth a look.
Licensed Salon Manager – Sport Clips Haircuts
- Employer: Sport Clips Haircuts
- Location: Plymouth, MN (4105 Vinewood Lane N)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: About $60,000–$80,000/year including tips and bonuses
Lead a busy men’s salon with a built-in client base and a fun, team-focused vibe. Comes with medical, dental, vision, flexible scheduling, and paid training to grow your skills. Must have a MN cosmetology or barber manager license.
Assistant Deli Department Manager – Coborn's
- Employer: Coborn's
- Location: Plymouth, MN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Help run a busy deli in an employee-owned grocery store, leading staff and keeping products fresh and guests happy. Perks include 10% grocery discount, DailyPay, PTO, Sunday premium pay, 401(k) with match, ESOP, and strong growth and training programs.
Team Manager – Panera Bread
- Employer: Panera Bread
- Location: Plymouth, MN
- Type: Listed as Internship (leadership role)
- Pay: $19–$22.50/hour + quarterly bonus eligibility
Be part of the bakery-café leadership team, running shifts, coaching crew members, and keeping guests coming back. Offers free on-shift meals, paid vacation and holidays, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, tuition discounts, and clear paths to advance.
If any of these feel like a fit, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good local manager roles tend to go fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.