Plymouth’s food and hospitality scene is busy and hiring. If you like leading teams and keeping guests happy, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: Sport Clips Haircuts

Sport Clips Haircuts Location: Plymouth, MN (4105 Vinewood Lane N)

Type: Full-time

Pay: About $60,000–$80,000/year including tips and bonuses

Lead a busy men’s salon with a built-in client base and a fun, team-focused vibe. Comes with medical, dental, vision, flexible scheduling, and paid training to grow your skills. Must have a MN cosmetology or barber manager license.

Employer: Coborn's

Coborn's Location: Plymouth, MN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Help run a busy deli in an employee-owned grocery store, leading staff and keeping products fresh and guests happy. Perks include 10% grocery discount, DailyPay, PTO, Sunday premium pay, 401(k) with match, ESOP, and strong growth and training programs.

Employer: Panera Bread

Panera Bread Location: Plymouth, MN

Type: Listed as Internship (leadership role)

Listed as (leadership role) Pay: $19–$22.50/hour + quarterly bonus eligibility

Be part of the bakery-café leadership team, running shifts, coaching crew members, and keeping guests coming back. Offers free on-shift meals, paid vacation and holidays, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, tuition discounts, and clear paths to advance.

If any of these feel like a fit, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good local manager roles tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.