Plymouth is a solid spot right now if you like data, labs, and research. Here are a few science‑leaning roles with good pay and clear growth paths.

Employer: Cargill

Cargill Location: Plymouth, MN

Type: Full-time (listed as internship, but senior director-level role)

Full-time (listed as internship, but senior director-level role) Salary: $140,000–$180,000/year + discretionary incentive

This is a senior role leading a team in metabolic engineering, molecular biology, microbiology, and bioinformatics from discovery through commercialization. Great fit if you have 6+ years in biotech/industrial microbiology, enjoy building teams, and want to drive strategy and innovation at a global food and ag company.

Employer: Intact Insurance U.S.

Location: Plymouth, MN (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time summer internship (10–12 weeks)

Full-time summer internship (10–12 weeks) Salary: $30–$35/hour (based on class year)

Work with the actuarial team on catastrophe modeling, account pricing, and data analysis while learning the property‑casualty insurance side of risk science. Ideal for students graduating spring 2027 or later in math, stats, data science, econ, or similar who want hands-on experience with real-world catastrophe risk.

Employer: Eurofins US Food, Feed, & Supplement Testing (SAM)

Location: Plymouth, MN (Hybrid – 2 days/week in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $50,000–$60,000/year

Help run consumer and sensory research from survey design through data analysis and reporting for food, beverage, pet, and health & beauty products. Good match if you have 3+ years in market/consumer research or analytics, enjoy stats and data visualization, and want steady hours (Mon–Fri, 9–5) with solid benefits.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, save the links and check back—similar roles tend to pop up in Plymouth.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.