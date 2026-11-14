Plymouth’s logistics scene is busy right now—great time to land a role if you like keeping products and projects moving on time.

Below are several solid Supply Chain & Logistics openings in Plymouth, MN you can scan quickly.

Employer: All Surfaces (Walcro branch)

All Surfaces (Walcro branch) Location: Plymouth, MN

Type: Internship (full-time hours, Monday–Friday, 1st shift )

Internship (full-time hours, ) Salary: $80,000–$100,000 + annual target bonus

Lead a smaller flooring distribution branch, running day-to-day warehouse, inventory, and logistics operations. Good fit if you have 5–7 years warehouse experience, are comfortable on forklifts, and want to manage a team while owning safety, routing, and branch performance.

Employer: Dal-Tile LLC (Mohawk Industries)

(Mohawk Industries) Location: Plymouth, MN

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed (described as competitive with benefits)

Hands-on warehouse role doing receiving, picking, loading/unloading, inventory checks, and daily forklift work. Great if you have 3+ years warehouse experience, are a certified forklift operator, and want steady hours with 401k match, employee discounts, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: SJE (Primex brand)

Location: Plymouth, MN

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 8:00 am–5:00 pm

Full-time, Salary: $33.00–$38.00 per hour (DOE)

Project-focused role in a custom manufacturing environment, mixing purchasing, sourcing, supplier management, and data analysis. Ideal if you have 3–5 years in purchasing/supply chain, strong Excel and ERP skills, and want clear impact on cost, margins, and on-time projects plus solid PTO (up to 120 hours in year one + 8 holidays) and full benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting answers questions and shows related roles. Good luck, and don’t wait too long to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.