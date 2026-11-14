Plymouth’s manufacturing scene is busy, especially in aerospace and semiconductors. Honeywell has several solid roles open right now with clear pay and strong benefits.

Employer: Honeywell Aerospace

Honeywell Aerospace Location: Plymouth, MN (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time

Salary: $50,000 – $76,000/year

Schedule: Weekend Nights shift, listed as Monday–Thursday, 4:00 PM – 2:30 AM

You’ll assemble, inspect, and test aerospace products, run equipment safely, and keep detailed production records. This role is hands-on, with a focus on quality and continuous improvement, plus a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, paid holidays).

Key requirements: High school diploma/GED, 1+ year assembly or manufacturing experience, basic computer skills, and must be a U.S. person (for export control). No sponsorship available.

Employer: Honeywell Aerospace

Honeywell Aerospace Location: Plymouth, MN (fab/cleanroom environment)

(fab/cleanroom environment) Type: Full-time

Salary (MN): $89,600 – $111,800/year

This role focuses on thin film deposition (PVD, CVD, PECVD, evaporated metals) for semiconductor and MEMS devices. You’ll improve yield and throughput, solve complex process issues with data, and help bring in new tools and technologies while mentoring junior engineers.

Key requirements: BA/BS in a STEM field, 2+ years in IC or MEMS manufacturing/process engineering, experience with SPC/DOE, and U.S. citizenship or existing clearance (needed for USG Secret clearance). Full Honeywell benefits apply.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.